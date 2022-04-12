San Diego to Host Landmark Film Event April 29 – May 1 Featuring World’s Best Mobile Movies and Filmmakers
International Mobile Film Festival to Screen 6 Feature Length Films and 25 Short Films All Shot on Smartphones; Award Top Categories
San Diego, CA, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Leading mobile moviemakers from across the globe will walk the red carpet at the 2022 International Mobile Film Festival (IMFF) on April 29 to May 1 at the Marina Village Conference Center (Room E1), 1936 Quivira Road. Further information and tickets for this interactive event are available on their website.
The IMFF is uniquely tailored to indie filmmakers, media producers, content creators, student filmmakers, video producers, video marketers, teachers, as well as anyone interested in video and film shot exclusively with the latest cutting-edge smartphone camera technology. This year’s 11th annual event marks the first in-person gathering since 2019 due to COVID restrictions, as the 2021 and 2020 festivals took place online. Founded in 2009, the IMFF is a pioneer in the global smartphone filmmaking industry.
“We are very excited to roll out the red carpet to showcase the best mobile films and filmmakers worldwide, such as the UK,” said Susy Botello, whose San Diego-based company S. Botello Productions™ runs the annual event. “This special gathering is like a cross between The Oscar Awards and the Sundance Film Festival, albeit for mobile moviemakers and all fans of film. The advent of mobile filmmaking puts the red carpet in your hands.”
The IMFF has undergone a transformation as the leading festival of its kind for professional and independent filmmakers making feature length and short films using the camera in their smartphones. The festival offers the opportunity to interact with mobile filmmakers and content creators coming together from around the world to celebrate sharing stories as films using smartphone cameras.
Attendees can watch films, interact with Q&A panels, attend a hands-on mobile filmmaking workshop, and participate in an exciting Red Carpet Extravaganza show. There are also raffles and discussions of industry trends and progress from a national and international perspective. The IMFF will introduce its new Rookie Award, showcasing 4 short films outside competition from 4 novice and youth mobile filmmakers.
“You won’t believe all the films were shot with mobile phones,” said Botello. “Attending are professional movie producers and actors, as well as novice filmmakers and industry experts. Come for the fun and leave inspired. Are you ready to be a part of the global mobile filmmaking community?”
Sponsors 2022:
FilmConvert | Moondog Labs | Filmic Pro | Star Wars Steampunk Universe | Engraving Pros | Mobile Film Stories | Swords and Circuitry Studios | Kid Comics | Hall H Show Podcast
Hashtags: #MobileFilmSD #MFF2022SanDiego
Susy Botello
619-732-6624
http://internationalmobilefilmfestival.com
