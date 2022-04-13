Remote Patient Monitoring for Value Based Care Organizations Provides Cost-Effective Actionable Insights and Patient Engagement
CENSON Health announces the release of its new remote patient monitoring solution to support value based care organizations.
Sheridan, WY, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Remote patient monitoring for value based care organizations provides cost-effective actionable insights and patient engagement.
CENSON Health announces the release of its new remote patient monitoring solution to support value based care organizations.
“While most remote patient monitoring solutions are too complex, expensive, and not scalable, our easy to use, patient focussed solution can use existing patient medical devices, or even none at all,” stated Simon Censon, CEO of CENSON Health.
Features of this telehealth platform include an individualized and customized patient experience overseen by state licensed registered nurses, that utilizes a multimode communications approach.
The CENSON Health real time risk monitoring approach can scale to a million plus patients, and is applicable to all chronic health care conditions, rehabilitation, mental health, and ancillary health needs.
With a staff of over 1,500 state licensed registered nurses, therapists, and physicians, CENSON Health is able to provide a turn-key remote 24/7 patient monitoring solution that allows value based care organizations to take on more patients, with enhanced levels of care, and outcomes.
Simon Censon noted that, “By leveraging AI technologies, CENSON Health has been able to bring a value based care remote patient monitoring platform to market, with costs generally less than $10 per patient. Our solution is intended for providers who need to improve value based care metrics, minimize ED utilization and boost patient engagement. By using tools that the patient has on hand, such as landlines, cell phones, chat, and apps, we are able to engage a patient, and keep them attentive to their care plan, and recovery.”
CENSON Health is a developer and provider of health care solutions for home health care, assisted living, skilled nursing, and medical groups. Our remote patient monitoring solutions are AI enhanced to support the decision-making process of providers, and present the most appropriate patient health indicators in a timely and easily accessed manner.
Contact
Simon Censon
1-877-999-9563
https://censonhealth.com
Cell: 307-278-9811
