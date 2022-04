Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Power of Positivity," by Sushil Thind

Oxford, United Kingdom, April 13, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About The Power of PositivityThis collection of poems, based on the author’s everyday experiences, demonstrate how it is possible to overcome many obstacles in life.Aimed at those who have suffered from loss, pain or anxiety and showing the path to gain confidence, love and positivity.Through her poetry, the author encourages the reader to let go of suppressed feelings and emotional, and flourish.This work is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback (108 pages)ISBN-13 9781800943193Dimensions 12.9 x 0.6 x 19.8 cmKindle eBook ASIN B09XBT4RRNAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/POPPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022More From the AuthorFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sushil-thind-100861857970699/Instagram: @SheilaranixoTwitter: @SushilThindTikTok: @sheilarani1About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002