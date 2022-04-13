Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Never Talk to Strangers," by Ebru Isikgun
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Never Talk to Strangers" – a children’s storybook written by Ebru Isikgun.
Oxford, United Kingdom, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About Never Talk to Strangers
Children an invited to follow the adventures of a bird. Will it listen to its mother and not talk to strangers? Or will the little bird get into trouble?
This fully colour-illustrated storybook the message that children should not speak to strangers.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (28 pages)
Dimensions 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943179
Kindle eBook ASIN B09WLDWDVT
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/NTTS
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Ebru Isikgun, lives in Kent, UK and so much enjoys reading and telling stories to her son, Murat.
She has always wanted to write children's book, particularly an exciting adventure that children would enjoy.
Ebru Isikgun is now looking forward to writing many more books.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Children an invited to follow the adventures of a bird. Will it listen to its mother and not talk to strangers? Or will the little bird get into trouble?
This fully colour-illustrated storybook the message that children should not speak to strangers.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (28 pages)
Dimensions 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943179
Kindle eBook ASIN B09WLDWDVT
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/NTTS
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Ebru Isikgun, lives in Kent, UK and so much enjoys reading and telling stories to her son, Murat.
She has always wanted to write children's book, particularly an exciting adventure that children would enjoy.
Ebru Isikgun is now looking forward to writing many more books.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories