Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Never Talk to Strangers," by Ebru Isikgun

Oxford, United Kingdom, April 13, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About Never Talk to StrangersChildren an invited to follow the adventures of a bird. Will it listen to its mother and not talk to strangers? Or will the little bird get into trouble?This fully colour-illustrated storybook the message that children should not speak to strangers.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (28 pages)Dimensions 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cmISBN-13 9781800943179Kindle eBook ASIN B09WLDWDVTAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/NTTSPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About the AuthorEbru Isikgun, lives in Kent, UK and so much enjoys reading and telling stories to her son, Murat.She has always wanted to write children's book, particularly an exciting adventure that children would enjoy.Ebru Isikgun is now looking forward to writing many more books.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002