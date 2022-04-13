Worldpay FIS Partners with ECOM Africa as Card Payments Expand Rapidly on the Continent
Cape Town, South Africa, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The global merchant payment processing and services giant Worldpay from FIS is a lead sponsor at the upcoming ECOM Africa, taking place as a hybrid event from 4–5 May in Cape Town.
This will be the eighth edition of this flagship, specialist gathering in the e-commerce, etailing, and fintech sectors, with limited tickets still available for the in-person event and the online broadcast.
“Having Worldpay from FIS on board as a leading sponsor for ECOM Africa confirms that the major players in the fintech and e-commerce sectors see the huge potential in the continent with a myriad of opportunities, from Nigeria to South Africa,” says Terry Southam, MD of ECOM Africa.
Cash is king? Not much longer.
A year ago, NYSE-listed FIS announced the expansion of its payment processing capabilities into the rapidly growing markets of Nigeria, South Africa and Malaysia. In South Africa and Nigeria, FIS is offering domestic payment processing services in partnership with payments technology company Flutterwave, a 2016 graduate of the FIS Accelerator programme. This has enabled FIS to leverage the available technology in Africa while offering its extensive global reach. This provides customers with domestic payment options, assists businesses to simplify their payments and enables a smooth transition for enterprises who want to expand to the continent.
Cash will not be king for much longer in Africa as the use of notes and coins has seen a major decline in the last two years with card payments increasing. Nigeria’s ecommerce via mobile is projected to more than double by 2024, valued at $31-billion. In South Africa, this number is expected to reach $9-billion by 2024. The enormous growth in card payments offers exciting opportunities to businesses in terms of insights into their customers as well as a deeper understanding of their markets, resulting in more personalised and customized products, services and marketing.
Taking ecommerce personally
Personalisation, a growth in the markets for second-hand products and more sustainable brands, the ongoing delivery revolution and the big move to direct-to-consumer (DTC) in etailing and ecommerce are also big discussion topics on the programme at ECOM Africa from 4–5 May. In addition, attendees will hear success stories and be able to explore technologies focused on store design and optimisation, marketing and brand building, payments and security, logistics and fulfilment, as well as business operations.
Some of the leading and exciting names and brands in the current, global ebusiness evolution, including Zappos, Meta, Nestlé, Massmart, OneDayOnly, Bidroom, PicknPay, Chepa, Mantality, Konga, AutoTrader, Loot, UberEats, Sanlam, OneCart and Rugged SA will share their experience.
Other sponsors at the event include Fareye, Freshworks, AWA digital, ZOHO, Gupshup, Citixsys, The Courier Guy, Dataweave and Insider. Exhibitors who will share their technologies and services are UNISA, RAM Couriers, Pargo, Shopping Feeder (ProceCheck) and Vectra. Media partners include Insaka, CIO Africa, Bizcommunity, Hypertext, Retailwire, ecommerce(dot)co.za and eCommerce Association Ghana.
Customer loyalty and data keynote
ECOM Africa is expecting to host 1000 selected guests. Included in the who’s who keynote line-up is Alex Genov, Head of Customer Experience Research at Zappos, who will specifically focus on customer loyalty and data. Several of the world-class, international speakers have backgrounds in customer experience, data science and building a digital-first business from the ground up.
The expo floor will feature in-person keynotes and Q&As and a knowledge bar with selected speakers. The full conference ticket provides access to all the keynotes and panel discussions along with the live Q&As. Online attendees will also be able to participate, learn, share and inspire.
ECOM Africa’s 40+ confirmed speaker line-up includes:
Keynote speakers:
- Alex Genov, Head of Customer Experience Research, Zappos, LA
- Michael Ros, CEO/Co-founder - Bidroom, Netherlands
- Liam McCreedy, Founder, Quench, RSA
- Vincent Viviers, General Manager: Pick n Pay Online Marketing & Commercial, RSA
More expert speakers, panellists and moderators:
- Tanuj Shekhar, Group Director of Logistics, Jumia, Portugal
- Dirk Van Der Walt, Co-owner and Co-founder, WeBuyCars, RSA
- George Mienie, CEO, Autotrader, RSA
- Laurian Venter, Director, OneDayOnly, RSA
- Joseph Sindaha, Head of e-business, Nestlé, RSA
- Lauren Hartzenberg, Managing Editor, Retail Editor, Bizcommunity, RSA
- Ajibola Olayiwola, Head of Marketing, Konga Shopping, Nigeria
- James Mew, Founder and MD - Mentality, SA - Based out of Portugal
- Greg Le Roux, CEO, Loot.co.za, RSA
- Paris Philippou, Vice President, B2C Websites, Group E-commerce, Massmart, SA
- Jamie Ostrowick, CTO, Bidorbuy
- Christoph Steyn, Managing Director, Rugged SA, RSA
- Diana Bett, Managing Director, Purpinks Gifts, Kenya
- Carol Odero, Editor-in-chief, CIO Africa, Kenya
- Dumi Mahlangu, Founder: Chepa Streetwear (Pty) Ltd
- Heinrich van Eck, Director, Rugged SA, RSA
- Llyod Abrahams, Supply Chain and Logistics Director, The Foschini Group
This will be the eighth edition of this flagship, specialist gathering in the e-commerce, etailing, and fintech sectors, with limited tickets still available for the in-person event and the online broadcast.
“Having Worldpay from FIS on board as a leading sponsor for ECOM Africa confirms that the major players in the fintech and e-commerce sectors see the huge potential in the continent with a myriad of opportunities, from Nigeria to South Africa,” says Terry Southam, MD of ECOM Africa.
Cash is king? Not much longer.
A year ago, NYSE-listed FIS announced the expansion of its payment processing capabilities into the rapidly growing markets of Nigeria, South Africa and Malaysia. In South Africa and Nigeria, FIS is offering domestic payment processing services in partnership with payments technology company Flutterwave, a 2016 graduate of the FIS Accelerator programme. This has enabled FIS to leverage the available technology in Africa while offering its extensive global reach. This provides customers with domestic payment options, assists businesses to simplify their payments and enables a smooth transition for enterprises who want to expand to the continent.
Cash will not be king for much longer in Africa as the use of notes and coins has seen a major decline in the last two years with card payments increasing. Nigeria’s ecommerce via mobile is projected to more than double by 2024, valued at $31-billion. In South Africa, this number is expected to reach $9-billion by 2024. The enormous growth in card payments offers exciting opportunities to businesses in terms of insights into their customers as well as a deeper understanding of their markets, resulting in more personalised and customized products, services and marketing.
Taking ecommerce personally
Personalisation, a growth in the markets for second-hand products and more sustainable brands, the ongoing delivery revolution and the big move to direct-to-consumer (DTC) in etailing and ecommerce are also big discussion topics on the programme at ECOM Africa from 4–5 May. In addition, attendees will hear success stories and be able to explore technologies focused on store design and optimisation, marketing and brand building, payments and security, logistics and fulfilment, as well as business operations.
Some of the leading and exciting names and brands in the current, global ebusiness evolution, including Zappos, Meta, Nestlé, Massmart, OneDayOnly, Bidroom, PicknPay, Chepa, Mantality, Konga, AutoTrader, Loot, UberEats, Sanlam, OneCart and Rugged SA will share their experience.
Other sponsors at the event include Fareye, Freshworks, AWA digital, ZOHO, Gupshup, Citixsys, The Courier Guy, Dataweave and Insider. Exhibitors who will share their technologies and services are UNISA, RAM Couriers, Pargo, Shopping Feeder (ProceCheck) and Vectra. Media partners include Insaka, CIO Africa, Bizcommunity, Hypertext, Retailwire, ecommerce(dot)co.za and eCommerce Association Ghana.
Customer loyalty and data keynote
ECOM Africa is expecting to host 1000 selected guests. Included in the who’s who keynote line-up is Alex Genov, Head of Customer Experience Research at Zappos, who will specifically focus on customer loyalty and data. Several of the world-class, international speakers have backgrounds in customer experience, data science and building a digital-first business from the ground up.
The expo floor will feature in-person keynotes and Q&As and a knowledge bar with selected speakers. The full conference ticket provides access to all the keynotes and panel discussions along with the live Q&As. Online attendees will also be able to participate, learn, share and inspire.
ECOM Africa’s 40+ confirmed speaker line-up includes:
Keynote speakers:
- Alex Genov, Head of Customer Experience Research, Zappos, LA
- Michael Ros, CEO/Co-founder - Bidroom, Netherlands
- Liam McCreedy, Founder, Quench, RSA
- Vincent Viviers, General Manager: Pick n Pay Online Marketing & Commercial, RSA
More expert speakers, panellists and moderators:
- Tanuj Shekhar, Group Director of Logistics, Jumia, Portugal
- Dirk Van Der Walt, Co-owner and Co-founder, WeBuyCars, RSA
- George Mienie, CEO, Autotrader, RSA
- Laurian Venter, Director, OneDayOnly, RSA
- Joseph Sindaha, Head of e-business, Nestlé, RSA
- Lauren Hartzenberg, Managing Editor, Retail Editor, Bizcommunity, RSA
- Ajibola Olayiwola, Head of Marketing, Konga Shopping, Nigeria
- James Mew, Founder and MD - Mentality, SA - Based out of Portugal
- Greg Le Roux, CEO, Loot.co.za, RSA
- Paris Philippou, Vice President, B2C Websites, Group E-commerce, Massmart, SA
- Jamie Ostrowick, CTO, Bidorbuy
- Christoph Steyn, Managing Director, Rugged SA, RSA
- Diana Bett, Managing Director, Purpinks Gifts, Kenya
- Carol Odero, Editor-in-chief, CIO Africa, Kenya
- Dumi Mahlangu, Founder: Chepa Streetwear (Pty) Ltd
- Heinrich van Eck, Director, Rugged SA, RSA
- Llyod Abrahams, Supply Chain and Logistics Director, The Foschini Group
Contact
ECOM AfricaContact
Annemarie Roodbol
+27825627844
https://www.ecommerce-africa.com
Annemarie Roodbol
+27825627844
https://www.ecommerce-africa.com
Categories