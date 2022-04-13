Wan Hai 176 Update
Update on Wan Hai 176 from Wan Hai Lines.
Long Beach, CA, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wan Hai 176 Rescued Without Incident.
Over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the Wan Hai 176 off the Northern coast of California. The vessel encountered engine problems on Friday after departure and was approximately 12 miles (19 km) off Point Reyes in Marin County.
Wan Hai is pleased to report the situation has been resolved successfully and without incident thanks to collaborative efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard, industry partners, and local, federal and state agencies. The vessel was escorted to safety by the tugs Delta Deanna, Stacey Foss, Delta Billie, and Rachel Allen. The vessel is currently anchored in San Francisco Bay under repair. Once repaired, inspected, and clearance received from Coast Guard, the vessel will resume its voyage to the next port of call.
The company extends its appreciation for the collective efforts of all parties involved in the rescue. Because of these cooperative efforts, all crew members are safe and any potential incidents were avoided.
