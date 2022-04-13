Loveforce International Releases Two Faiths and a Joke
On Friday, April 15, Loveforce International will release two Digital Music Singles and give away a book on faith.
Santa Clarita, CA, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 15, Loveforce International will release two Digital Music Singles and giveaway a book about faith in their honor. Loveforce International will release a new Joke song by inRchild. It will also release a song about faith by The Godfather of Love and give away a book about faith.
The Digital Music Single by The Godfather of Love is entitled “I’ll Be Your Rock.” The song is a re-release under the Loveforce International Old School Music by Old School Artists initiative. Musically, the song features the singular sound of an old time piano. The Piano is playing Gospel chords. The vocals, which were done impromptu, belt out lyrics about God being your rock. It is a simple recording of a song with simple lyrics and which could be considered profound by the faithful.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is a joke song about a driver who can’t fall asleep unless he is driving. The music is in the Country-Western genre. The singer’s voice is kind of raspy. The rhythm is fast and the beat is lively.
The book being given away is the e-book version of What Faith Has Taught Me by The Prophet of Life. The book consists of stories and essays about faith. Some of the essays included are Where was God?, How Everything Is Connected, and A Blessing In Disguise.
“We are issuing three symbolic releases this week. A faith filled song and book in honor of Easter and a Joke song to provide relief from income tax day which follows Easter,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “In this way, whether our customers are into the agony or the ecstasy, we’ve got them covered,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, April 15th only. The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
