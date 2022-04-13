Hitha's "We Are Who We Are" Wins Best Music Video 2022 Platinum Award at LIT Talent Awards
San Ramon, CA, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hitha Prevails in the 2022 LIT Talent Awards.
The 2022 LIT Talent Awards is more than pleased to declare the Season 1 winners, which will be released to the public by the International Awards Associate (IAA). With over 600 entries well received from talented entrants with unwavering passion, the awards serve as one of the leading global stages that honors and acknowledges innovative contributions among top-tier performances.
This year, Hitha decidedly takes the LIT Platinum award in the competition. Hitha has a beautiful vision for our world where compassion, self-respect, woman empowerment, justice for all, cultural tolerance and an unabashed love for Nature are commonplace. Beautiful music and bold messages collide in “We Are Who We Are,” promising a better world by being optimistic, realistic, and overcoming adversity together.
“Many thanks to LIT Talent Awards for this recognition especially for 'We Are Who We Are.' This single sheds light on many issues embedded in society. We were all born with our own little quirks and honestly, I'm okay with that. We do not have to be defined by our skin color, our sexuality, or our class. The only thing that should be important is who we are on the inside. We are defined by our strength, our love and our determination to be the best we possibly can.” - Hitha
Being a well-established competition, the LIT Talent Awards, after thorough consideration provides an imposing platform for both individuals and groups in the entertainment industry. Organized by IAA, the awards maintains its primary objectives to cultivate individuals as well as improving overall standards that creates tremendous impact in the field.
“As the results are released, I am proud to be amongst the presence of so many compelling entrants within the LIT Talent Awards,” mentioned Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. “Each entry represents the dream of an individual or an organization, and I certainly look forward to encounter the unexpected from future participants, under professional circumstances.”
IAA’s professional ventures has led to just qualities, whilst preserving the benchmark and standards of the industry. In parallel with the beliefs, the jury panel is gathered based on their professionalism and unbiased traits, in addition to countless years of experience. The judges pledge themselves to process evaluations with stricter industry standards, searching for any potential entries that they believe will dominate the Art and Performance industry.
Grand Jury Panel
Handpicked professionally and equitably, the judging panel went through precise processes at the hands of LIT Talent Awards alongside IAA. Honorary mentions of the panel include Lachi (United States), Victor Abarca (United States), Brian Katona (United States), Anaya Kunst (Brazil), Johnny Ward (Thailand), Natalie Jean (United States), Nicki Kris (United States), Samya Mohamed (United States), Alexey Pudinov (Germany), Gary A. Edwards (United States), and other esteemed individuals. The juries then proceed with detailed evaluation in accordance to the most professional of settings, all the while ensuring that entries are either maintaining or surpassing the current standards. Fairness is a vital trait, which is why every entry is treated unbiasedly heeding the core principles of LIT Talent Awards.
Participation of International Entries
The LIT Talent Awards has a wide array of submissions from renowned talents who join on a yearly basis, portraying their competence as the peak of the industry. A portion of entries are submitted directly by the respective companies, while the rest belong to entrants who are in charge of the production for these organizations. This years’ awards houses several prestigious entries, including: Saweetie - Fast (Motion), Kelly Rowland – Flowers, KAMAUU - Howie and the Howl, Meg Pfeiffer & Luca Stricagnoli - All Night Long, Zibby Owens - SexTok with Zibby and Tracey, Eleazar Mora – Espumas, and many more.
“The 2022 LIT Talent Awards are also directed at the recognition of ones’ forte, no matter front artistes or backstage crew, presenting the world with talented beings who are taking over the world by storm,” said Thomas. “With our plans set into motion, I hold great expectations towards future entrants who will turn out to be the leading pack of the industry, with their precision and astonishing skills.”
Contact
Hitha YelluruContact
1 925-963-8490
officialhitha.com
EPK: www.hithamusic.com/epk
