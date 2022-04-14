Perle IDS Managed Switches Provide Reliable Connectivity in Traffic Light Control Systems
Telemetry data from cameras, sensors, and radios is collected to synchronize the City of Charlotteville traffic lights.
Princeton, NJ, April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cities around the world recognize the advantages of traffic management systems that are designed to optimize traffic flow and minimize congestion. By installing a system of cameras, sensors, radios, and other equipment, telemetry data can be collected roadside and sent to a central control system that synchronizes traffic lights in real-time.
Tony Petrella, Vice President at Advanced Network Systems, comments about a recent upgrade he conducted for the City of Charlotteville, “Each intersection has a pedestal location that houses a traffic light controller. As people pull up, a sensor ascertains the direction of travel and starts a timer so the lights cycle like they are supposed to. But, the existing system was self-contained and only controlled the light at that intersection. Charlotteville wanted to expand the system to synchronize a whole line of lights. To enable multiple controllers to communicate with each other, we needed to do a system refresh.”
The switches in the existing system only supported 100MB speeds. Advanced Network Systems needed something they could “scale up a little further” with faster speeds and more ports for additional comms equipment. Petrella comments, “I have used Perle IDS Switches in many applications where I needed a hardened switch that could operate reliably in extended temperature environments. The Perle Switches provide dependable connectivity in challenging the conditions of NEMA enclosures with no environmental controls.”
Perle IDS 5-port Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches support gigabit speeds and -40°F to 167°F operating temperatures. A camera, traffic light controller, and 2 microwave radios are connected to each IDS Switch inside the NEMA enclosures. The microwave communication is then backhauled to the traffic management control center where the collected telemetry can be synchronized with other controllers on the street.
According to John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems, “Most people assume that the ‘Industrial’ label on a product applies to all the components used in the design of the equipment. It should but, frequently doesn’t. We don’t use any commercial grade parts in our Industrial products. Every component, not just the chassis, has been designed and tested to handle the stated operating temperatures.”
About Advanced Network Systems:
Advanced Network Systems provides industry-leading cybersecurity and IT network solutions for organizations in Virginia, West Virginia, and the Mid-Atlantic region. We offer a full suite of cybersecurity and IT services and solutions that address IT needs ranging from projects up through the program level. We specialize in services that reduce cyber risk including cybersecurity strategy consulting, cybersecurity audits and threat analysis, internal vulnerability assessments, external penetration testing, cyber incident management, threat remediation, compliance support, systems engineering, and technology integration.
About Perle Systems:
Founded in 1976, Perle Systems designs and manufactures highly reliable device networking, media conversion, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity hardware. With an extensive range of solutions, Perle products are ideal for organizations that need to establish network connectivity across multiple locations, securely transmit critical and sensitive information, or remotely monitor and control networked devices and appliances. Perle has offices in 9 countries and sells its products through a globally established distributor, system integrator, and reseller channel.
