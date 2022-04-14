SmartTOP Additional Top Control for the New BMW 4 Series Convertible Available Soon

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top module by Mods4cars will be available soon for the new BMW 4 series convertible (G23). Among other things, it allows for the operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed remotely using the existing vehicle key at the touch of a button.