InfoSec Institute Recognized for Exceptional Customer Support with 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award
Cybersecurity education company recognized for customer support and innovation.
Madison, WI, April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced it received a 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award in the Organization of the Year category, presented by the Business Intelligence Group.
“Over the past 17 years, Infosec has maintained our dedication to supporting our clients and their learners, with client feedback and satisfaction powering our success. This award is a testament to our entire client success and experience team who put our customers first every day. We look forward to partnering with our clients to make cybersecurity education accessible and engaging.” said Vince Formanek, Vice President of Client Success.
The Infosec Client Success team is comprised of product implementation experts, versed in solving complex and intricate problems for customers of all sizes. From the signing of the contract to every day after, each customer is in regular contact with their own dedicated Client Success Manager, ensuring that every feature and benefit of our Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills product is clearly understood and our customers feel comfortable using the product to improve their security culture and upskill their teams.
This Excellence in Customer Service Award celebrates those companies who provide their customers with a higher level of customer service as well as those who develop the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.
“Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “It is our honor to recognize Infosec as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”
About Infosec
Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
