CS Odessa Announces ConceptDraw MINDMAP 13 Update
Odessa, Ukraine, April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CS Odessa is pleased to unveil a set of improvements to ConceptDraw MINDMAP 13 that help mind mapping enthusiasts generate, organize, and visualize ideas more efficiently on Windows and macOS.
The current update for ConceptDraw MINDMAP brings it to version 13.2 and is featured with the set of improvements. Also, the update includes a pack of some quality issues fixes.
Export to MS PowerPoint and Word Enhanced. If the desktop version of these MS Office applications is not installed, the exported file will be automatically downloaded to the online version.
Possibility to Delete Custom Themes. ConceptDraw MINDMAP users can create and save their own mind map styles (themes). Sometimes you can find a lot of unnecessary custom themes. Now you can easily get rid of them using the Delete feature.
Improved Interface for Mind Map Organizing. The controls for sorting and organizing topics in ConceptDraw MINDMAP 13 are now combined into a single dialog box, allowing one to quickly and clearly structure the mind map.
Updated UI for 4K Monitor App (Windows version). Support for 4K monitors provides the best display environment for MINDMAP documents and meets high definition and large screen size requirements.
ConceptDraw MINDMAP is well known as a powerful mind mapping and brainstorming application. It supports all major office documents including project charts and reports, mind maps, outlines and presentation materials. ConceptDraw MINDMAP 13 is compatible with macOS and Windows and retails for $199US. It is now included in ConceptDraw OFFICE 8 which retails now for $299US.
The update to MINDMAP 13.2 is available at no charge for ConceptDraw MINDMAP 13 and ConceptDraw OFFICE 8 users. Owners of ConceptDraw MINDMAP’s earlier versions are eligible to upgrade their software to the latest release at a special upgrade price.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map
Operating Systems Supported
macOS 10.15 (Catalina), 11 (Big Sur), and 12 (Montrerey)
Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)
About CS Odessa
Founded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphics technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarters in Odessa, Ukraine, CS Odessa sells internationally in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands of people, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, students and educators around the globe.
Contact
Anna Korlyakova
+1 (877) 441-1150
www.conceptdraw.com
