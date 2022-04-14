Axiomtek Unveils Advanced 3.5” Embedded SBC for Graphics-Intensive Applications– The CAPA55R
Axiomtek’s CAPA55R’s rich features and its reversed CPU design for space-constrained applications offer versatility for integration into a wide variety of industrial IoT applications including industrial control, machine vision, and medical imaging.
City of Industry, CA, April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products, announces the arrival of CAPA55R, a high-performance 3.5" embedded SBC powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 & Celeron® processors with 28W cTDP and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics. The industrial-grade embedded board is ideal for graphics-intensive applications, featuring triple-display capability through HDMI 1.4, LVDS and DisplayPort++ interfaces. This industrial motherboard delivers high operational stability with an operating temperature range from -20°C to +60°C. The CAPA55R is designed for integration into a variety of industrial IoT applications including industrial control, machine vision, self-service terminals, digital signage, and medical imaging.
The feature-rich CAPA55R has two 260-pin SO-DIMM sockets for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200. It is equipped with one M.2 Key E slot, one M.2 Key B slot for Wifi/4G/LTE/5G modules, and one pin-header SIM connector to expand the SIM socket with the AX93A19 module. For fast transmission of large amounts of data, it offers one M.2 Key M for NvME storage cards. The CAPA55R also provides three USB 3.2 Gen2, four USB 2.0, one GbE LAN, one 2.5 GbE LAN, two RS-232/422/485, one SATA-600, 8-channel DIO, and one HD audio via the daughter I/O board AX93A22 to satisfy the increasing demands of connecting more peripheral devices.
"This compact embedded board is ideal for embedded solutions requiring multi-tasking capabilities and full-graphics features," said Michelle Mi, a product manager in the Intelligent Design Services Division at Axiomtek. "Its reversed onboard CPU is attached on the rear side of the board to aid with heat dissipation and offers flexibility for easy system integration, especially in space-constrained enclosures. The CAPA55R was designed to shorten the time to market and reduce development costs."
Axiomtek's CAPA55R is now available for purchase. For more product information, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com/ or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
