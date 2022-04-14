Ashton College to Host Free Brainboost Webinar on Embracing Self-Compassion and Resilience
Vancouver, Canada, April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ashton College is hosting a free Brainboost webinar on Monday, May 2nd, 2022 at 04:30 pm PST about how self-compassion is a powerful key to unlocking individual and collective resilience. You can RSVP for the online event through Eventbrite.
RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/brainboost-embracing-self-compassion-and-resilience-tickets-290953167757
During this presentation, the participants will explore and contemplate what self-compassion is, why it is important, and how it can be practiced as a tool for resilience. While the global climate remains tumultuous and the future appears uncertain, when individuals learn self-compassion as a tool for resilience, the benefits extend beyond themselves and their communities.
Meet the Facilitator:
Inspiring well-being and health, Nikita Paddock is an experienced health promotion practitioner and entrepreneur. With a demonstrated history of working in Global Corporations, National Healthcare Organizations, Regional Health Authorities, and local Not-for-profits. She founded I AM RESILIENT.™, a social enterprise created to promote well-being and resilience. Skilled in Yoga instructing, Health Promotion Education, Patient Safety, Crisis Management and Leadership. Nikita graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Victoria.
Land Acknowledgement:
Ashton College is located on the traditional, ancestral and unceded land of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tseil-Waututh nations. We make this acknowledgement because we are committed to integrity, truth and community. We encourage our broader academic community to be responsible community members, empowered with historical knowledge and respect for Indigenous sovereignty. Such knowledge is vital in any conversation about education, integrity and what it means to thrive in the community.
About BrainBoost:
Ashton College is delighted to be hosting a series of free online workshops to help you stay inspired, intellectually challenged and knowledgeable. Our BrainBoost workshop series takes place online and is completely free for attendees. These micro webinars are designed to make high-quality education accessible for everyone. We hope to see you at one of our upcoming events!
Lindsay McKay
(604) 891-1249
www.ashtoncollege.ca
