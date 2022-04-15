Infosec Institute Named ”Best-Of” Award Winner for Security Awareness and Training
Infosec IQ recognized for high-quality and customizable training solutions.
Madison, WI, April 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, announced they were awarded an Expert Insights “Best-Of” award for its Security Awareness Training solution, Infosec IQ. Expert Insights recognized Infosec as one of the fastest-growing companies in the security awareness and training industry, emphasizing its interactive training modules, extensive content library, phishing simulations and reporting capabilities.
Expert Insights’ Best-Of Security Awareness Training Awards recognizes training providers based on the quality of their training materials, how customizable the solution is, the data provided and what customers are saying about them. Expert Insights’ editors choose Best-Of award winners based on extensive research into each solution’s merits as a solution provider, customer reviews and how they compare to their competitors.
“In today’s hybrid-work environment, organizations must have effective and engaging security awareness training that gives employees the skills to be cyber safe at work and home. Infosec IQ not only provides thousands of resources for clients to choose from but takes an experiential approach to keep learners engaged. This award recognizes the value of security awareness training in mitigating risk and building a strong security culture,” said Jack Koziol, GM, SVP and founder of Infosec.
All recipients of these awards were specifically selected for their impressive features, strong capabilities, and positive user experiences. Expert Insights also considers pricing, target markets and the deployment process when selecting the top vendors.
Infosec IQ security awareness and training empowers employees with the knowledge and skills to stay cyber-secure at work and home. With over 2,000 awareness and training resources, clients are provided everything they need to prepare employees to detect, report and defeat cybercrime. Every aspect of the platform can be customized and personalized to match the organization’s culture and employees’ learning styles.
View the full list of Expert Insights Security Awareness Training award winners here - https://expertinsights.com/insights/the-top-security-awareness-training-platforms-for-businesses/
About Expert Insights
Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams in the UK and US covering cybersecurity and cloud-based business technologies. We help users research hundreds of B2B solutions, with editorial buyers’ guides, blog articles, industry analyses, interviews and technical product reviews written by industry experts. Over 80,000 business owners, IT admins and users visit Expert Insights each month to make the right cybersecurity decisions with confidence.
About Infosec
Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
Kate Rodgers
608-243-7765
infosecinstitute.com
