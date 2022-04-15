Medicare Insurance Association Website Traffic Grows 45 Percent
Los Angeles, CA, April 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The number of individuals visiting the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance website during the past 12 months increased 45 percent compared to the prior year.
“Consumers increasingly want relevant information about Medicare plan options and many are tired of the come-on television ads featuring celebrity spokespeople,” states Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance advocacy organization. “They have questions, sometimes complex and very specific queries. They want answers not just a sales pitch.”
The Association reported that traffic to the organization’s website increased by 45.63 percent for the period April 1, 2021 through April 1, 2022. “The vast majority of website visits are consumers. The Association’s online directory of local Medicare insurance agents the most visited page within the website,” Slome reports.
“The population of Medicare plan participants is growing and demand for insurance information and solutions is growing,” Slome notes. “Over the next ten years some 33.4 million individuals will turn age 65 and the Medicare-eligible population will grow from 63.7 million beneficiaries to 77.4 million beneficiaries.”
The Association maintains the leading online directory used by consumers to find local Medicare insurance agents. “While Medicare is a national program, the available plan options can vary based on where you live,” Slome explains. “Speaking with a local professional can get you a greater insight into what plans are preferred by those who are actually participants in the specific plan.”
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) and the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance advocate for the importance of planning. For more information, visit the organization's websites at https://www.medicaresupp.org and https://www.aaltci.org.
