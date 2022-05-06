Dr. Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers Receives a Lifetime Achievement Award from P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Tinton Falls, NJ, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers of Tinton Falls, New Jersey has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.
About Dr. Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers
Dr. Maureen Marshall-Jeffers is a retired educator/administrator who dedicated over 30 years of her life to teaching. Throughout her years in the education arena she utilized a variety of modalities to tap into the various learning styles of her students, the world’s future leaders. Recognized as a poised, eloquent, empathetic, and concerned individual, Dr. Marshall-Jeffers set "high expectations” for her students, peers, and everyone she had the privilege to serve.
As an educator, Dr. Marshall-Jeffers obtained the highest degree in education administration/ supervision. She used her skills to advise teenagers pursuing academic skills, and for adults in decision-making life skills adjustments. She believed education should go beyond the walls of the classroom and the constraints of a textbook. As an avid traveler, whose many experiences have empowered her to embrace aspects of all culture, Maureen believed that the world is the “best classroom” and she intertwined her adventures and experiences into her teaching canvas. Her love of travel and learning about international cultures including culinary food, music, religion and education, stems from her high school years studying world history. She learned basic Mandarin, studied Castilian Spanish, and speaks French when necessary.
Dr. Marshall-Jeffers began her educational career in Trinidad/Tobago teaching early childhood education. While residing in St. Croix, she dabbled in fashion design and tailoring. Her mother was a fashion designer and seamstress who saw her daughter’s interest in fashion and enrolled her in a fashion school at age eleven. Maureen also studied piano music, both theory and practical, which trained her to be very focused and disciplined. She strongly believes that children should be exposed to various disciplines in the arts, including instrumental music, singing, dance and drama as it helps them to be socially well-rounded.
Maureen migrated to St. Croix, Virgin Islands where she met and married her spouse, who passed away in 2018. She is a mother of two successful young men, professionals in the scientific field. She publicly thanks her husband and her children for their support as she accomplished her childhood dream.
Dr. Marshall-Jeffers states that her parents, Ronald and Dorothy Marshall, were very influential and supportive with decisions she made in pursuing higher education. Her parents migrated to the United States in their early sixties to assist the family with the children while Maureen attended undergraduate school. Her fun-loving, comical dad passed away seven months before she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Science. Maureen’s mother lived and enjoyed life extensively. Dorothy was an avid reader, traveled to various states and toured Europe. She loved adventure and life. She was a dedicated leader, who was compassionate and sincerely concerned for family, friends, and strangers. Maureen admired her mother's tenacity to achieve knowledge. She pays tribute to her parents, especially her mother, who guided her household well and recently departed this world.
Maureen loves challenges, music, and singing Gospel, ballads and Calypso. She also serves as a wedding/fashion consultant, counselor and philanthropic supporter.
“I am truly overwhelmed with the local and worldwide exposure my life’s journey has had on empowering others,” said Maureen. “And, it has not ended yet. I will pursue and complete my destined journey on planet earth which is to educate, empathize and love mankind who cross my path. As you read this partial biography of my life and career, may you be encouraged to follow your dreams. Don’t let anyone or anything prevent you from dancing through the yellow brick road!”
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
