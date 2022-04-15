The Nassau Inn in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey Has a New Look
Wildwood Crest, NJ, April 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Nassau Inn, a Wildwood Crest, NJ beachfront hotel, announced the launch of a newly redesigned website. Working with Philadelphia-based digital marketing consulting firm Limited Lime, the Nassau Inn is happy to offer a new digital customer experience they’re calling, Nassau Inn 2.0.
“The Nassau Inn website was in need of a redesign,” said Ray Coccioli, Board Member of the Nassau Inn, “We are thrilled to offer a new and improved digital customer experience to better serve our wonderful families and guests that stay with us in Wildwood Crest’s beachfront Nassau Inn motel. The new site promises to deliver superior customer service.”
The Nassau Inn team’s main goal for the new site was to provide customers with an enjoyable experience on their website. They envisioned a clean, modern design that makes it easy for customers to find what they’re looking for.
The new site features a brand-new look, including a new logo. The new color schemes are fresh, energetic, and modern. They bring the Nassau Inn into the modern era. The new site includes more information about the Wildwoods, upcoming events in Wildwood, NJ, integrated guest reviews and social media buttons, as well as other online services, including online reservation requests and a fully responsive layout. This all comes just in time for the 2022 season and fun in the sun on Wildwood’s award-winning beaches.
"Families from Philadelphia, New York, Canada, and more travel to the Wildwoods for their family summer vacations. Times have certainly changed and the old motels of the 70s and 80s are in need of digital transformation," said Ryan Raiker, a marketing professional, who led the site development, "New digital tools and digital experiences help to remove friction from finding a place to stay in the Wildwoods and make customer booking, payment processing, and check-in a modern, seamless, and efficient process."
The future and Nassau Inn 3.0
Future plans for the Nassau Inn’s digital experience include more:
· Photos and tours of each unit
· Integrated booking, online payment and deposit
· Text to Book
· Customer Feedback
· Storytelling about the Wildwoods
· Social Media
· Meet the team
· And more
The newly updated website and plans for Nassau Inn 3.0 reflects the Nassau Inn and each individual unit owner’s commitment to serving guests, providing modern customer experiences with easy access to booking online, payment processing, and serving guests frictionless experiences.
About the Nassau Inn in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey
The Nassau Inn is a best rated and highly favorited place to stay in the Wildwoods. Located directly beachfront, all the rooms at the Nassau Inn have a thrilling view of the ocean. Choose from spacious, beautifully decorated two-room suites, two-room efficiencies, or two bed-room efficiency apartments. Each soundproof and fireproof room offers guests free WiFi, air conditioning, heat, refrigerators, satellite TV (suites have two TVs), and daily maid service. The Nassau Inn Wildwood Hotel has everything that your family or group needs to relax and unwind at the beach. Book with us today.
Please note: Like most motels in Wildwood Crest, NJ, The Nassau Inn is, in fact, a motel, which means the room entrances are on the outside of the building. However, since so many of our guests search for using "hotel", we use the words interchangeably.
About Limited Lime Consulting
Limited Lime is a business consulting firm located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We focus on creating strategic plans, I.T. management, and software/hardware implementation plans, as well as basic management and business consulting to businesses in the domestic United States.
We support our clients with web design, digital marketing, branding, and video production, and so much more. We’re problem solvers. We are agile, fast-paced, and highly skilled. Our belief in incremental improvements drives long-lasting, sustainable change for our customers. We apply the structure of industry-proven processes in dynamic, flexible, and often creative and unique ways to get measurable results that are perfectly tailored to meet your business goals and mission.
We are the friend, the adviser, and the partner you need. Learn more at LimitedLimeConsulting.com.
“The Nassau Inn website was in need of a redesign,” said Ray Coccioli, Board Member of the Nassau Inn, “We are thrilled to offer a new and improved digital customer experience to better serve our wonderful families and guests that stay with us in Wildwood Crest’s beachfront Nassau Inn motel. The new site promises to deliver superior customer service.”
The Nassau Inn team’s main goal for the new site was to provide customers with an enjoyable experience on their website. They envisioned a clean, modern design that makes it easy for customers to find what they’re looking for.
The new site features a brand-new look, including a new logo. The new color schemes are fresh, energetic, and modern. They bring the Nassau Inn into the modern era. The new site includes more information about the Wildwoods, upcoming events in Wildwood, NJ, integrated guest reviews and social media buttons, as well as other online services, including online reservation requests and a fully responsive layout. This all comes just in time for the 2022 season and fun in the sun on Wildwood’s award-winning beaches.
"Families from Philadelphia, New York, Canada, and more travel to the Wildwoods for their family summer vacations. Times have certainly changed and the old motels of the 70s and 80s are in need of digital transformation," said Ryan Raiker, a marketing professional, who led the site development, "New digital tools and digital experiences help to remove friction from finding a place to stay in the Wildwoods and make customer booking, payment processing, and check-in a modern, seamless, and efficient process."
The future and Nassau Inn 3.0
Future plans for the Nassau Inn’s digital experience include more:
· Photos and tours of each unit
· Integrated booking, online payment and deposit
· Text to Book
· Customer Feedback
· Storytelling about the Wildwoods
· Social Media
· Meet the team
· And more
The newly updated website and plans for Nassau Inn 3.0 reflects the Nassau Inn and each individual unit owner’s commitment to serving guests, providing modern customer experiences with easy access to booking online, payment processing, and serving guests frictionless experiences.
About the Nassau Inn in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey
The Nassau Inn is a best rated and highly favorited place to stay in the Wildwoods. Located directly beachfront, all the rooms at the Nassau Inn have a thrilling view of the ocean. Choose from spacious, beautifully decorated two-room suites, two-room efficiencies, or two bed-room efficiency apartments. Each soundproof and fireproof room offers guests free WiFi, air conditioning, heat, refrigerators, satellite TV (suites have two TVs), and daily maid service. The Nassau Inn Wildwood Hotel has everything that your family or group needs to relax and unwind at the beach. Book with us today.
Please note: Like most motels in Wildwood Crest, NJ, The Nassau Inn is, in fact, a motel, which means the room entrances are on the outside of the building. However, since so many of our guests search for using "hotel", we use the words interchangeably.
About Limited Lime Consulting
Limited Lime is a business consulting firm located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We focus on creating strategic plans, I.T. management, and software/hardware implementation plans, as well as basic management and business consulting to businesses in the domestic United States.
We support our clients with web design, digital marketing, branding, and video production, and so much more. We’re problem solvers. We are agile, fast-paced, and highly skilled. Our belief in incremental improvements drives long-lasting, sustainable change for our customers. We apply the structure of industry-proven processes in dynamic, flexible, and often creative and unique ways to get measurable results that are perfectly tailored to meet your business goals and mission.
We are the friend, the adviser, and the partner you need. Learn more at LimitedLimeConsulting.com.
Contact
Nassau InnContact
Ray Coccioli
609-729-9077
https://nassauinnwildwood.com
Ray Coccioli
609-729-9077
https://nassauinnwildwood.com
Categories