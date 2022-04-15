Bay Area ADU Tech Company ADU.Works Books Over $1M in Revenue
San Jose based ADU tech company ADU.Works has booked over $1M in revenue within 6 months of closing their first round of investment. By leveraging technology and innovative building methods including a mixture of off-site and on-site construction they are able to significantly reduce the time and cost to build a detached ADU.
San Jose, CA, April 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- San Jose based ADU tech company ADU.Works has booked over $1M in revenue within 6 months of closing their first round of investment. By leveraging technology and innovative building methods including a mixture of off-site and on-site construction they are able to significantly reduce the time and cost to build a detached ADU.
“We are overwhelmed by the demand we have seen for our product over the last few months, and are so grateful for our customers to believe in the work we are doing to lower housing costs here in California,” says ADU Works Cofounder and CEO Conrad Kimball.
ADU.Works provides an end to end experience for homeowners looking to build a detached ADU. ADU.Works will secure permits, oversee the construction of the ADU, and manage the entire project from soup to nuts.
“Our goal is to be the advocate for homeowners by taking a currently complex process of building an ADU and making it extremely simple. We will continue to push the housing industry forward until we make an ADU accessible and affordable for all homeowners here in California,” says Kimball.
About ADU.Works: ADU.Works are pioneers in the ADU technology space - helping homeowners create new attractive dwellings on their property in less time for half the cost of a traditional ADU build. The focus is on using innovative design, collaborative processes, technology, and eco-friendly materials to bring about cost-friendly ADU builds.
For more information, visit www.adu.works
ADU.Works
(408) 610-3005
info@adu.works
