Winnipeg Pops Orchestra Return to Live Performances
Winnipeg, Canada, April 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Winnipeg Pops Orchestra conducted by Owen Clark are saying "Welcome Back" as they hold their first live performance in over 2 years. The free concert will be held on Thursday, May 19, 7:00pm at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 560 Arlington St.
The WPO will be joined by a number of special guests including the Westwood Community Band conducted by Virginia Helmer, vocalist Michelle Wood, Winnipeg composer Anna Schwartz and artist Shirley Elias.
Songs will include favourites like Lord of the Dance, The Water is Wide, Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, The Skater's Waltz, Gabriel's Oboe (from the motion picture "The Mission," plus songs and arrangements by Johann Strauss, Astor Piazzolla, Anna Schwartz, Owen Clark, Phil Winkless, and many more.
Manitoba Health restrictions will be in place for this event with all attendees and performers requiring proof of vaccination. Masks will be required at all times while in the venue. Please note, this is a scent free event.
300 tickets will be available free of charge at https://welcomebackwpo.eventbrite.ca beginning on Saturday, April 16 at 10:00am. A voluntary offering will be taken at intermission for contributions to cover event costs. Free street parking is available, as well as the Church's North and South lots (NOT behind the church).
The Winnipeg Pops Orchestra is a community-driven organization that performs popular and classical music. This dedicated group of musicians have a wide range of ages and abilities, and perform across Winnipeg and throughout Manitoba. The WPO fosters a community tradition by reaching out to young musicians, nurturing local talent, and providing a fun, challenging experience for all members.
The WPO will be joined by a number of special guests including the Westwood Community Band conducted by Virginia Helmer, vocalist Michelle Wood, Winnipeg composer Anna Schwartz and artist Shirley Elias.
Songs will include favourites like Lord of the Dance, The Water is Wide, Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, The Skater's Waltz, Gabriel's Oboe (from the motion picture "The Mission," plus songs and arrangements by Johann Strauss, Astor Piazzolla, Anna Schwartz, Owen Clark, Phil Winkless, and many more.
Manitoba Health restrictions will be in place for this event with all attendees and performers requiring proof of vaccination. Masks will be required at all times while in the venue. Please note, this is a scent free event.
300 tickets will be available free of charge at https://welcomebackwpo.eventbrite.ca beginning on Saturday, April 16 at 10:00am. A voluntary offering will be taken at intermission for contributions to cover event costs. Free street parking is available, as well as the Church's North and South lots (NOT behind the church).
The Winnipeg Pops Orchestra is a community-driven organization that performs popular and classical music. This dedicated group of musicians have a wide range of ages and abilities, and perform across Winnipeg and throughout Manitoba. The WPO fosters a community tradition by reaching out to young musicians, nurturing local talent, and providing a fun, challenging experience for all members.
Contact
Winnipeg Pops OrchestraContact
Gerald Adams
204-955-2640
www.winnipegpops.com
Gerald Adams
204-955-2640
www.winnipegpops.com
Categories