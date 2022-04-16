The Next Generation: Motherlove Unveils Major Rebrand
Fort Collins, CO, April 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After more than 30 years of supporting expecting and new moms with a line of trusted herbal remedies, Motherlove Herbal Company is unveiling a massive rebrand. New product packaging will soon be rolled out on store shelves in coming weeks. The aesthetic shift focuses on new packaging that reiterates Motherlove’s long-standing values of supporting new and expecting moms through updated design to stand out on store shelves.
Created in the ‘80s, Motherlove, a certified B Corporation, was one of the first - and for a long time, one of the few - companies to provide an all-natural lineup of herbal products that support expecting and new moms from bump to baby.
“As the natural baby products industry grows and our distribution grows, we wanted our brand to convey a sense of the trust that we’ve built by helping millions of moms over almost four decades,” said Motherlove CEO Silencia Cox. “Our new packaging better helps moms decide which product is right for them through clear and well-designed details of product benefits, ingredient list, and certifications.”
Motherlove chose Faven Creative for the rebrand, which took 12 months to complete. Alongside Motherlove, Faven Creative conducted extensive research with lactation consultants, healthcare professionals, customers and others to hear what they were looking for when searching for this type of products.
"From our research, we discovered how much growth and change had happened in the pre/postpartum category. There are countless new brands that have a strong visual and emotional appeal to new moms today,” said Faven Creative Founder Alicia Potter. “We knew the quality and efficacy of Motherlove products are one of the best, but that was not going to win over the consumer alone. New moms were looking for brands they can trust and knowing the people behind the brand is important to them. Motherlove was founded by an herbalist mom over 30 years ago and her daughter runs it today. There is an authentic, deep, and beautiful story here that sparked the new visual identity and packaging design. The design focuses on colorful vignettes of herbs being passed into a mother’s hand – the true heart of Motherlove. In the end, the rebrand was more than pretty packaging. It reframed how Motherlove connects with moms on a deeper level.”
About Motherlove Herbal Company
Motherlove’s lineup of products are trusted herbal remedies that support expecting and new moms from bump to baby and breastfeeding. Motherlove’s all-natural products are made with certified organic herbs with no fillers or synthetic ingredients, and are loved by lactation consultants and lactating moms alike. The award-winning product lineup includes Nipple Cream, More Milk line of lactation supplements, C-Section Cream, Sitz Bath Spray, Pregnant Belly Salve, and more. Motherlove, a certified B Corporation, was founded in 1990 by herbalist Kathryn Higgins after she was unable to find herbal products to support her pregnancy and birthing experiences.
Motherlove’s products are sold in hospitals; pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens; retailers such as Walmart; natural food stores such as Whole Foods Markets; specialty retailers; on Amazon, in nearly 20 countries; and online at motherlove.com.
For more information about Motherlove, visit motherlove.com, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook. For media information or interviews with Motherlove CEO Silencia Cox, contact Emily Tracy at 919.449.4803 or emily@rootmarketingpr.com.
Contact
Motherlove Herbal CompanyContact
Emily Tracy
919-449-4803
motherlove.com
Emily Tracy
919-449-4803
motherlove.com
