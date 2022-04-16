HealthONE Offers 24/7 Nurse Advice Line
Denver, CO, April 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE, a leading healthcare system in the Denver-metro area, announced today a 24/7 Nurse Advice Line to support the evolving needs of the community. An experienced nurse can be reached 24/7 at 303-374-0777. The comprehensive network of hospitals, physician practices and urgent care centers, among other care facilities, is dedicated to compassionate, high quality care.
HealthONE has a longstanding reputation for expert care throughout the Denver-metro area. Named the #1 large health system in the state for 2021 by IBM Watson Health, HealthONE provides multiple access points to serve patients from minor aches and pains to acute trauma. Whether your aging parent is in need of a hip replacement or your infant is suffering from persistent ear infections, HealthONE’s board certified specialists are available to care for all ages.
The 24/7 Nurse Advice Line makes it easier for community members to get professional healthcare advice any time. Our dedicated HealthONE Nurse Advice Line can address your healthcare concerns and schedule appointments. Call 303-374-0777 to reach a nurse or visit healthonecares.com to learn more.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employees more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE system of care, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Media Contact: Stephanie Sullivan
303.990.3582
