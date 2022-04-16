Positive Physicians Insurance Company Welcomes Annie Matincheck as Senior Vice President of Underwriting
Berwyn, PA, April 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Positive Physicians Insurance Company (PPI), a leading medical professional liability carrier serving hundreds of healthcare practices across ten states, is pleased to announce that Annie Matincheck has joined Its Senior Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Underwriting.
Annie brings with her more than 23 years of experience in the insurance industry, with most of her focus in medical malpractice. She has previously held leadership positions in the areas of underwriting, business development, marketing/brand, and strategic projects with both national and regional carriers. Prior to joining PPI, she was an Associate Vice President of Business Development for the NORCAL Group where she oversaw the Marketing, Brand, and Agency Services functions. She has been certified in management by the Yale School of Management Executive Education, holds a BS in Mathematics and Business from Elizabethtown College, and maintains the professional designations of CIC (Certified Insurance Counselor) and CRM (Certified Risk Manager).
“We are beyond excited to have Annie join our team,” Kim Casteel, COO of Positive Physicians Insurance Company. “Her knowledge of the MPL industry will be an incredible asset for PPI. We look forward to her experience and leadership driving us as we continue to grow and change the landscape of the MPL industry.”
About Positive Physicians Insurance Company
Positive Physicians Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania domiciled insurance company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PPHI). The Company underwrites medical professional liability coverage for physicians, their corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. Medical professional liability insurance protects physicians and other healthcare providers against liabilities arising from the rendering of, or failure to render, professional medical services. We offer claims-made coverage, claims-made plus, occurrence-based policies as well as tail coverage in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, Michigan, Florida, Texas, and Georgia. For more information, please visit www.positivephysicians.com.
Contacts
Shaun S. Fisher
SVP of Marketing & Business Development
(610) 644-5262
