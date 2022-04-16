United Soccer Coaches Honor Logan Sweet with Florida High School All-State Team Selection
Punta Gorda, FL, April 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Program is pleased to announce Logan Sweet a Defender and 4 year varsity starter for Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer was one of 31 male players selected to the United Soccer Coaches Florida All-State Team.
Seven players will be selected as All-Region with two players recognized as an All-American. This award signifies the incredible play and leadership that Logan demonstrated throughout this season. Logan is Charlotte's 4th Player to be recognized as a member of the United Soccer Coaches Association All-State team.
About Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer.
Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is a character based High School Soccer program directed and coached by Coach Greg Winkler, with more than 30 years of experience as an educator, coach and administrator. A decorated soccer coach in the state of Wisconsin, Winkler was named to the Wisconsin Soccer Association Hall of Fame’s Class of 2015 and the Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017, recognizing a coaching career that included more than 400 wins at both the youth and high school levels. In 2018, he was named to the Fond du Lac High School Athletic Hall of Fame, where he enjoyed a 17-year coaching career (1998-2014) that saw him amass the most wins in program history (264). In 2017, he published a revised edition of his 2009 book, “Coaching a Season of Significance,” which has been hailed as “a valuable resource for coaches of any sport” and draws upon Winkler’s vast experiences to aid coaches in overcoming obstacles on their way to a significant season. He is a Certified Athletic Administrator and holds a United States Soccer Federation D License as well as United Soccer Coaches, Premier, Advanced National and National Diplomas.
For more information on Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer please visit the programs Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com /CHS.Fightin.Tarpons.Boys.Soccer or on Twitter https://twitter.com/Tarponsoccer to contact Coach Winkler via email at gregwinkler10@gmail.com.
