Theoria Technical College, Has Been Awarded College Credit Recommendation for Its Early Childhood Education & National CDA (ECE/CDA) Program(s)
Theoria Technical College announced today that the Early Childhood Education & CDA (ECE/CDA) program(s) has/have received a college credit recommendation(s) from the National College Credit Recommendation Service (NCCRS). This benefits providers learners the ability to gain access to college credit for completion of (8 ECE/CDA) courses by using the credit recommendation(s) set forth by NCCRS.
Carlsbad, CA, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Theoria Technical College announced today that the Early Childhood Education & CDA (ECE/CDA) program(s) has/have received a college credit recommendation(s) from the National College Credit Recommendation Service (NCCRS).
This benefits providers learners the ability to gain access to college credit for completion of (8 ECE/CDA) courses by using the credit recommendation(s) set forth by NCCRS.
“Theoria is very passionate about the industry of early childhood education and care. We are excited to offer our students another pathway to completing their educational goals. With credit recommendations from NCCRS, our students at Theoria have access to even more opportunities to advance their professional knowledge and skills in early education environments. This means teachers are better prepared, more knowledgeable, and ready to support our youngest learners, families, and the community.” -Phillip D. White IV, President of Theoria Technical College
Theoria Technical College is a college for early education professionals. Theoria offers Early Childhood Education and CDA courses in an accelerated format for affordable prices, outside traditional working hours in an online format. Our courses are an alternative pathway for teachers to earn higher ed in early education by offering classes on weekends and weeknights, online and in-person classes.
"NCCRS is pleased to recommend college credit for Theoria Technical College’s ECE/CDA course(s)," NCCRS Director Lisa Sax Mahoney said. "Through our professional evaluations, we support the recognition of high-quality workforce training programs delivered by qualified organizations across the country."
Founded in 1973 by the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York, the National College Credit Recommendation Service (NCCRS), located in Albany, New York, is an organization that evaluates and establishes college credit recommendations for courses offered by the government, industry, and other noncollegiate sponsors.
NCCRS collaborates with more than 1,500 organizations and institutions of higher education across the United States and beyond. NCCRS member organizations include state government agencies, apprenticeship sponsors, corporations, and community and faith-based organizations. A few long-standing members include the City of New York Police Department (NYPD), the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY), and Consolidated Edison. Since its inception, NCCRS has evaluated and recommended college credit for more than 5,200 courses, exams, and educational programs enabling individuals to gain access to college credit for successful completion of qualified learning.
For more information, visit www.theoriatechnical.com
www.nationalccrs.org.
This benefits providers learners the ability to gain access to college credit for completion of (8 ECE/CDA) courses by using the credit recommendation(s) set forth by NCCRS.
“Theoria is very passionate about the industry of early childhood education and care. We are excited to offer our students another pathway to completing their educational goals. With credit recommendations from NCCRS, our students at Theoria have access to even more opportunities to advance their professional knowledge and skills in early education environments. This means teachers are better prepared, more knowledgeable, and ready to support our youngest learners, families, and the community.” -Phillip D. White IV, President of Theoria Technical College
Theoria Technical College is a college for early education professionals. Theoria offers Early Childhood Education and CDA courses in an accelerated format for affordable prices, outside traditional working hours in an online format. Our courses are an alternative pathway for teachers to earn higher ed in early education by offering classes on weekends and weeknights, online and in-person classes.
"NCCRS is pleased to recommend college credit for Theoria Technical College’s ECE/CDA course(s)," NCCRS Director Lisa Sax Mahoney said. "Through our professional evaluations, we support the recognition of high-quality workforce training programs delivered by qualified organizations across the country."
Founded in 1973 by the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York, the National College Credit Recommendation Service (NCCRS), located in Albany, New York, is an organization that evaluates and establishes college credit recommendations for courses offered by the government, industry, and other noncollegiate sponsors.
NCCRS collaborates with more than 1,500 organizations and institutions of higher education across the United States and beyond. NCCRS member organizations include state government agencies, apprenticeship sponsors, corporations, and community and faith-based organizations. A few long-standing members include the City of New York Police Department (NYPD), the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY), and Consolidated Edison. Since its inception, NCCRS has evaluated and recommended college credit for more than 5,200 courses, exams, and educational programs enabling individuals to gain access to college credit for successful completion of qualified learning.
For more information, visit www.theoriatechnical.com
www.nationalccrs.org.
Contact
Theoria Technical CollegeContact
Phillip D. White IV
760-487-8436
www.theoriatechnical.com
Phillip D. White IV
760-487-8436
www.theoriatechnical.com
Categories