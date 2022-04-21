Theoria Technical College, Has Been Awarded College Credit Recommendation for Its Early Childhood Education & National CDA (ECE/CDA) Program(s)

Theoria Technical College announced today that the Early Childhood Education & CDA (ECE/CDA) program(s) has/have received a college credit recommendation(s) from the National College Credit Recommendation Service (NCCRS). This benefits providers learners the ability to gain access to college credit for completion of (8 ECE/CDA) courses by using the credit recommendation(s) set forth by NCCRS.