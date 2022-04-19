AV LINK’s New 8K/60Hz HDMI Switcher Debuts
New Taipei, Taiwan, April 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AV LINK, a pioneering designer and manufacturer of cutting-edge 4K and 8K video processing, will launch HRM-1641W, an 8K/60Hz switcher with four HDMI video inputs and one HDMI output in 2022. Other products include MaitreView™ 8KPro, HS-1614W (8K/60Hz HDMI Distribution Amplifier), MaitreView™ 4KLite, the IPS series (4K/60Hz AV over IP) powered by SDVoE, and HDM-3EXCU, UltraHD4K /KVM (HDBaseT™ 3.0) & USB 2.0 Extender-100M(PoC).
HRM-1641W supports video resolution up to 48 Gbps FRL – 8K/60Hz 4:2:0 and audio functionality includes S/PDIF & 3.5mm AUX. The control options of the switcher include control via the front panel source button, RS-232, or IR (remote control included).
Kevin Li
+886-2-8226-2268 ext. 207
https://www.avlinksystem.com/
