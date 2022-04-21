AV LINK Will Present New 4K/8K Products at ISE 2022
New Taipei, Taiwan, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AV LINK, a pioneering designer and manufacturer of cutting-edge 4K and 8K video processing, will exhibit in booth 5K105, from May 10 to 13 2022, in Barcelona, Spain, at Integrated Systems Europe showing MaitreView™ 8KPro, HS-1614W (8K/60Hz HDMI Distribution Amplifier), HRM-1641W (8K/60Hz HDMI Switcher), and MaitreView™ 4KLite. Other products include MaitreView™ 4KPro, the IPS series (4K/60Hz AV over IP) powered by SDVoE, and HDM-3EXCU, UltraHD4K /KVM (HDBaseT 3.0) & USB 2.0 Extender-100M(PoC).
MaitreView™ 8KPro is a seamless-switching 8K/60Hz HDMI multi-window video processor. Clients can show all information on 2 screens in any way they like and anywhere they want. Its core engine is powered by the advanced 8K video processing algorithm driving on FPGA. All inputs and outputs support 8K/60Hz 4:2:0 (48 Gbps bandwidth) resolutions. Real-time Drag & Drop deploys information from 4 inputs in any size and position to display on 2 outputs. This product offers 4x HDMI inputs and 2x HDMI outputs with independent 4-splitter layouts on each output. Independently display different videos on 2 screens to meet the flexibility in most conferencing and collaborative scenarios.
HS-1614W, an 8K/60Hz HDMI distribution amplifier, is available in sizes up to 4 outputs and is ideal for applications that require a reliable distribution of a single HDMI source signal to various displays. Its resolutions are up to 8K/60Hz at 4:2:0 chroma sampling and support data rates up to 40 Gbps. HS-1614W is also equipped with EDID (Extended display identification data) management by dip switch.
HRM-1641W, an 8K/60Hz HDMI switcher, supports 4 inputs and 1 output. Its video resolutions are up to 48 Gbps FRL – 8K/60Hz 4:2:0 chroma sampling and the audio functionality includes S/PDIF & 3.5mm AUX. The control options of the switcher include control via the front panel source button, RS-232, or IR (remote control included).
MaitreView™ 4KLite displays up to four 4K/60Hz sources and not only makes the most of the visual space on screens to enhance collaborations and accelerate decision making but also helps professionals accurately interpret the details of high-quality images. Easy to use, plug and play comes as standard and uses a web GUI, IR(remote control included), or front panel buttons for switching up to 6 default multi-window and single-window modes. This cost-effective product also supports a third-party API for the connectivity of any controller, and then, assists in creating a customized user interface.
Visit AV LINK's official website for more products or send an email to make an appointment at the show (Booth 5K105).
Please register to attend the show as AV LINK's guest for free using the invitation code: KS0XALDH.
About AV LINK
Since 1988, AV LINK has been a professional provider in the pro AV industry with the expertise of 4K and 8K video processing algorithm driving on FPGA. In an ever-changing industry, AV LINK continues to do its best to serve customers and inspire the market. AV LINK has been engineering the most comprehensive and innovative products for various applications including hospitality, industry, transportation, entertainment venues, esports, retail, house of worship, education, healthcare, corporate, government, etc.
