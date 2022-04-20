On April 22 Earthlings Celebrate Earth Month at Jazz Bird (Hong Kong)
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Have you ever imagined what the future will look like? Everything seems to be beautiful now, but one question is overlooked: Will the green environment which we enjoy today still exist tomorrow?
We are running out of fish in the ocean. A study by an international team of ecologists suggested that by 2048, the oceans could be depleted of fish. 90% of the ocean is overfished, and 3 billion people rely on seafood as their main source of protein. In a few decades, if we don’t do anything to change it, there will be no more fish in the ocean.
Let's imagine a healthier version of the real fish that is mercury free, no micro plastic, non-GMO, no added antibiotics or preservatives.
But made from vegetables and fried with top notch Enjoi 82% Omega-9 Sunflower oil that contains 76.4gms/100mls that acts as your strongest immunity booster.
That’s what Jazz Bird cafe in Hong Kong is serving.
Jazz Bird is a vegetarian themed cafe that is helping the world go green and raising the 2023 changeover to the world’s healthiest and safest monounsaturated oils which are only made of antioxidants & anti-inflammatory fats which send out messengers to eliminate the effects of the trans fat oils that are contained in the vast majority of pre-made food products - until June 2023.
For Earth month (April) Jazz Bird is offering a buy one get one free offer on items such as crab cake salad, chicken nuggets and fish & chips.
Likewise, you can bring your own bottles and for a test of the Enjoi oil. You can receive $35 for two litres (1.8Kg) of oil worth $80.
Let's support "Earth Month" together, and do our best for a touch of green for future generations. On April 22, let’s be flexitarian together.
Jazz Bird
Address: 27A, Man Ying Street, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
Tel: 2618 3288
FB : https://www.facebook.com/jazzbirddaydayeat
IG : https://www.instagram.com/jazzbirddaydayeat/
Deliveroo : https://deliveroo.hk/zh/menu/hong-kong/yau-ma-tei/jazz-bird
We are running out of fish in the ocean. A study by an international team of ecologists suggested that by 2048, the oceans could be depleted of fish. 90% of the ocean is overfished, and 3 billion people rely on seafood as their main source of protein. In a few decades, if we don’t do anything to change it, there will be no more fish in the ocean.
Let's imagine a healthier version of the real fish that is mercury free, no micro plastic, non-GMO, no added antibiotics or preservatives.
But made from vegetables and fried with top notch Enjoi 82% Omega-9 Sunflower oil that contains 76.4gms/100mls that acts as your strongest immunity booster.
That’s what Jazz Bird cafe in Hong Kong is serving.
Jazz Bird is a vegetarian themed cafe that is helping the world go green and raising the 2023 changeover to the world’s healthiest and safest monounsaturated oils which are only made of antioxidants & anti-inflammatory fats which send out messengers to eliminate the effects of the trans fat oils that are contained in the vast majority of pre-made food products - until June 2023.
For Earth month (April) Jazz Bird is offering a buy one get one free offer on items such as crab cake salad, chicken nuggets and fish & chips.
Likewise, you can bring your own bottles and for a test of the Enjoi oil. You can receive $35 for two litres (1.8Kg) of oil worth $80.
Let's support "Earth Month" together, and do our best for a touch of green for future generations. On April 22, let’s be flexitarian together.
Jazz Bird
Address: 27A, Man Ying Street, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
Tel: 2618 3288
FB : https://www.facebook.com/jazzbirddaydayeat
IG : https://www.instagram.com/jazzbirddaydayeat/
Deliveroo : https://deliveroo.hk/zh/menu/hong-kong/yau-ma-tei/jazz-bird
Contact
Jazz birdContact
Quincy Lui
(852)63126699
Quincy Lui
(852)63126699
Categories