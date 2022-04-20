YoloLiv Announces YoloBox Mini - The New Portable Live Video Production System for Encoding, Monitoring, Recording and Multistreaming

YoloLiv has introduced the new YoloBox Mini 4-in-1 streaming system, which includes an encoder, monitor, recorder and multi-destination streamer all-in-one. Coming in a footprint that’s as small as an iPhone, the YoloBox Mini offers up to 60fps for video streaming, and is especially designed for sports, gaming and IRL live streaming.