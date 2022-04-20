YoloLiv Announces YoloBox Mini - The New Portable Live Video Production System for Encoding, Monitoring, Recording and Multistreaming
YoloLiv has introduced the new YoloBox Mini 4-in-1 streaming system, which includes an encoder, monitor, recorder and multi-destination streamer all-in-one. Coming in a footprint that’s as small as an iPhone, the YoloBox Mini offers up to 60fps for video streaming, and is especially designed for sports, gaming and IRL live streaming.
Hangzhou, China, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- YoloLiv, a professional live video production system, introduced their new 4-in-1 live streaming equipment: YoloBox Mini, encoder, monitor, recorder and multi-destinations streamer all in one. The first of the YoloBox lineups, YoloBox Mini is as small as an iPhone in size, but is powerful and offers up to 60fps for video streaming, especially designed for sports, gaming, IRL live streaming.
With built-in restreaming service, native support integrates directly with
YouTube/Facebook/Twitch, various graphic overlays (logos, lower-thirds, picture in picture, scoreboard, rolling captions) and featuring comments to the stream, side-by-side, split view and much more, YoloBox Mini brings the professional features and processing power required for the most demanding live broadcasts.
Mini, Mobile & Mighty
Mini is portable, compact and versatile. It is super mini that you can mount to cameras for on-the-go streaming, and put it back in your pocket when it’s done. It supports up to 1080/60 that means smoother video for events with quick movements. It supports all network types so you can always stay connected and go live without any worries, and its brighter screen makes it easy to see what’s happening on the screen at any time of day, in any brightness. These features make YoloBox Mini a highly-adaptable device for streamers in any environment and for any events.
YoloBox Mini packs the same punch as YoloBox Pro, or even more. Meaning you get the same or even higher level control of your live video productions. The same flexible functionality to up your production value. And the same time-saving integrations to multi-streaming to multiple social media platforms simultaneously.
Go Live in 1080/60
Anybody can stream live online, but not everyone can make it professional. Bring your live productions to the next level with broadcast quality 1080p60 video.
Multistreaming to 3 Destinations Simultaneously
Distribute your content to more viewers and streamline your workflow by simultaneously streaming to your favorite platforms, including Facebook, Youtube, Twitch or others through RTMP.
Multiple Graphic Overlays for Professional Look
Make your video productions stand out by adding custom scoreboards, text, logos, countdown timer and more. Creating proper stream graphics help you convey your brand and keep your audiences engaged.
All Network Types Supported - 4G LTE, WiFi, Ethernet & Hotspot
By gauging all available signals, including cellular, WiFi and Ethernet to connect to the most reliable network, and deliver the most compelling live productions at only a fraction of the cost of traditional live streaming methods.
Monitor Mode
Utilize the device even when you are not live streaming. Record, switch, add overlays and transitions to level up your video production efficiency.
Best for One-Man Crew
With its quick setup and simple interface, YoloBox Mini makes it easier for people to get it running and saves hours of setup and teardown time that you used to spend on. That makes it a perfect option for live streaming when it comes to one-man crew.
Constant & Free Updates
As an Android-based software-driven equipment, YoloBox Mini is constantly evolving and getting all the more powerful with additional features through updates every 2 to 3 weeks. So you can always experience new features for free without investing in extra devices.
"The new YoloBox model is a perfect example of the spirit of YoloLiv," said Frank Zhu, leader of YoloLiv. "It looks small as an all-in-one live streaming equipment, but it has professional and versatile broadcast features hidden inside so customers won't be creatively limited and using their creativity they can use it the exact same way all as high end live streaming equipment found in the industry. YoloBox Mini is perfect for various verticals of live streaming like church, wedding, education, especially sports, gaming, IRL, etc. "
About YoloLiv
YoloLiv designs and manufactures high-performance video solutions for broadcasting. It‘s dedicated to providing simple, reliable and cutting-edge products and services to deliver new and innovative ways of live streaming. YoloLiv technology is now used around the world by professionals and amateurs alike to capture and share compelling video content. For more information, please visit www.yololiv.com
Contact:
Frank Zhu
Head of Sales & Marketing
frank.zhu@yololiv.com
About YoloLiv
YoloLiv designs and manufactures high-performance video solutions for broadcasting. It‘s dedicated to providing simple, reliable and cutting-edge products and services to deliver new and innovative ways of live streaming. YoloLiv technology is now used around the world by professionals and amateurs alike to capture and share compelling video content. For more information, please visit www.yololiv.com
