The Seagulls’ Jon Brooder Revisits Roots, Debuts Post-Punk Tunes with First England Tour

They say you can never go home again, and while much has changed since The Seagulls’ Jon Brooder lived in London squats, his talent for crafting raw rock tunes remains. Catch his SF-based band, The Seagulls, in England from May 7 to May 15. See www.TheSeagullsSF.com for show dates.