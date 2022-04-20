The Seagulls’ Jon Brooder Revisits Roots, Debuts Post-Punk Tunes with First England Tour
London, United Kingdom, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- They say you can never go home again, but songwriter Jon Brooder will give it his best shot when he brings his San Francisco-based garage-rock quartet, The Seagulls’ and their “modern classic” sound to England from May 7 to May 14. While much has changed since Jon was living in squats in South London with bandmates and RCA recording artists Lightning Strike, Jon has maintained his devotion to writing finely crafted, accessible-yet-edgy rock tunes with hooks galore, from old-school anthems to raucous romps that draw influences from 50s rock ‘n roll, Motown, Rock Steady, British Pub Rock and first wave punk rock.
Joining Jon is The Seagulls’ fierce, female rhythm section, Geri Vahey, drums, vocals (ex-Skint, Mom’s Favorite Vase) and Christina Michelle Bailey, bass, vocals (Fog City Swampers, Malice Cooper). Jon’s former bandmates Tony Cosaitis on keys (Band of the Underhand, The Rivermen, ex-Buddy Curtess & the Grasshoppers) and Steve Crittall on guitar (Ten Benson, Black Bombers, ex-The Godfathers, The Selecter) will be adding their sound and filling in for ‘Gulls Isaac Bonnell. Show dates:
May 7, AMP Studios, London
May 8, the Jenny Lind Inn, Hastings
May 13, St. Moritz, London
May 14, The Pig’s Palace, Hastings
The Seagulls will be playing new tunes from their upcoming 2022 album, including their charming upcoming single, Mama Knows Best, that will undoubtedly resolve future family disputes, or so mothers everywhere would hope. Mama Knows Best will be available on streaming services on May 1, just in time for the U.S. Mother’s Day holiday. They’ll also play the recently-released Dogs of Love and Harriett, available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, etc.
Keep abreast of show dates at www.TheSeagullsSF.com.
The Seagulls on Bandcamp: https://theseagullssf.bandcamp.com/
Contact TheSeagullsSF @ gmail.com for the EPK
Geri Vahey
Jon Brooder
Jon Brooder
