eBlu Solutions Announces New Website and Brand Identity
eBlu Solutions launches new branding and website as business grows.
Louisville, KY, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- eBlu Solutions, a digital health prior authorization software company, is pleased to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website along with a new brand identity and logo.
Stylized by elements of growth, commitment to the healthcare industry, and loyalty to the unique specialty healthcare landscape, the new branding and website reflect a new era for eBlu Solutions. “Our new branding represents the company’s core values, why we do what we do, and how we operate as an organization committed to removing barriers to life-saving and life-enhancing patient therapies,” said Mark Murphy, CEO of eBlu Solutions, “This meant finding a brand identity that communicated a sense of trust and professionalism, without sacrificing the perception of innovation and excitement a software company naturally bleeds.”
The new site features a clean and responsive modern design along with easy access to essential information about eBlu Solutions. Outlining the benefits for specialty medical practices, pharmaceutical companies, payers and partners, the site will be regularly updated with content pieces and blog entries. Existing practice users will find support material around eBlu Solutions, helpful industry information and additional documentation centered around streamlining the specialty medication benefit verification process.
“We are so excited to debut our new look to our clients, partners, and visitors who are looking for information on how to improve the patient care experience and achieve positive outcomes," said Murphy. “The site redesign enhances our service offerings and our commitment to the specialty healthcare medicine industry.”
About eBlu Solutions
eBlu Solutions provides a secure software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology, and allergy & asthma.
Contact
eBlu SolutionsContact
Lori Wood
502-702-0402
https://www.eblusolutions.com
Categories