Clip Studio Paint Sponsors Coloring Contest Held by Hololive Indonesia VTuber Airani Iofifteen
Celsys, through Clip Studio Paint, is sponsoring the “IROfi! Coloring Contest” that started on April 18 by Airani Iofifteen, a member of the VTuber group hololive Indonesia.
Shinjuku-ku, Japan, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Airani Iofifteen is a popular VTuber who loves to draw and often livestreams her drawing sessions. For the contest, Airani Iofifteen has sent out her own line drawing for contestants to download and color themselves. To enter, contestants need to post their colored pieces to Twitter with the #iroficontest hashtag.
To help contestants create their entries, Celsys is offering the first 300 people to apply a 3-month Single-device version of their Clip Studio Paint PRO painting app, for use on their computers, tablets, or smartphones. The winners of the contest will also receive 12-month Single-device Clip Studio Paint PRO activation codes.
During the contest, Airani Iofifteen is also scheduled to do a live drawing using Clip Studio Paint on her livestream feed.
Contest Schedule
Entry period: 12 AM, April 18, 2022 - 12 AM, May 10, 2022 (Western Indonesia Time)
Results announcement: June 6, 2022
How to Participate
To enter, contestants should color in the contest line art, and post their entry using the contest hashtag to Twitter during the contest entry period.
*Submissions may be created with any software/app.
Prizes
・Coloring Category - Grand Prize (3 works)
1. Digitally autographed illustration by Iofifteen
2. 12-month Single-device Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (courtesy of Celsys)
・Coloring Category - Iofi Prize (1 work)
Special shoutout (of winners’ pen names) from Airani Iofifteen
・Time-lapse Video Category - Grand Prize (3 works)
1. Digitally autographed illustration by Iofifteen
2. 12-month Single-device Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (courtesy of Celsys)
・Time-lapse Video Category - Iofi Prize (1 work)
Special shoutout (of winners’ pen names) from Airani Iofifteen
Note: winners will be informed via Twitter DM, so entrants are required to follow hololive Indonesia (@hololive_Id).
More on the contest:
https://cover-corp.com/news/detail/20220418b/
Airani Iofifteen
Airani Iofifteen belongs to the hololive Indonesia group of VTubers, under the hololive Productions umbrella run by Cover Corp.
She is an alien princess who came to earth after running away from home and loves to draw. Having found a love for Earth culture, she enrolled herself in a Visual Communication Design course at a university on the planet. While she sometimes likes to tease her viewers, she is also a mother-like figure to them. There are times where she goes a little crazy over gacha games.
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAoy6rzhSf4ydcYjJw3WoVg
Twitter account: https://twitter.com/airaniiofifteen
Artist profile: https://hololive.hololivepro.com/en/talents/airani-iofifteen/
Clip Studio Paint Clip Studio Paint is used by over 15 million people for the creation of illustrations, comics, Webtoon, and animation.* Compatible with all device types from Windows and macOS computers to iPad and iPhone devices, as well Android smartphones, tablets, and even Chromebooks, Clip Studio Paint is known for its natural drawing feel and plentiful features. The app is supported by illustrators, comic artists, and animators, and used by beginners and industry professionals alike. The app is available in seven languages (English, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese), with more than 70% of users located outside Japan.
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
* Includes free trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions.
About Cover Corp.
Cover Corp. is a startup on the crossroads of technology and content creation with a vision of creating a new culture of virtual talent loved by fans worldwide using the magic of VR and AR technology.
Cover Corp.: http://cover-corp.com
hololive Productions: https://hololive.hololivepro.com/en/
About hololive Indonesia
hololive Indonesia is a VTuber group under the hololive Productions umbrella, which focuses its energy mainly on live streaming and posting video content to YouTube using Cover Corp. systems.
The group represents the next generation of 2D idols, that fans can interact with on Twitter and support on livestream, with a specialty for live streaming using elaborate 2D and 3D character models.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hololive_Id
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Hololive-Indonesia-108806367277672/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfrWoRGlawPQDQxxeIDRP0Q
CELSYS,Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
To help contestants create their entries, Celsys is offering the first 300 people to apply a 3-month Single-device version of their Clip Studio Paint PRO painting app, for use on their computers, tablets, or smartphones. The winners of the contest will also receive 12-month Single-device Clip Studio Paint PRO activation codes.
During the contest, Airani Iofifteen is also scheduled to do a live drawing using Clip Studio Paint on her livestream feed.
Contest Schedule
Entry period: 12 AM, April 18, 2022 - 12 AM, May 10, 2022 (Western Indonesia Time)
Results announcement: June 6, 2022
How to Participate
To enter, contestants should color in the contest line art, and post their entry using the contest hashtag to Twitter during the contest entry period.
*Submissions may be created with any software/app.
Prizes
・Coloring Category - Grand Prize (3 works)
1. Digitally autographed illustration by Iofifteen
2. 12-month Single-device Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (courtesy of Celsys)
・Coloring Category - Iofi Prize (1 work)
Special shoutout (of winners’ pen names) from Airani Iofifteen
・Time-lapse Video Category - Grand Prize (3 works)
1. Digitally autographed illustration by Iofifteen
2. 12-month Single-device Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (courtesy of Celsys)
・Time-lapse Video Category - Iofi Prize (1 work)
Special shoutout (of winners’ pen names) from Airani Iofifteen
Note: winners will be informed via Twitter DM, so entrants are required to follow hololive Indonesia (@hololive_Id).
More on the contest:
https://cover-corp.com/news/detail/20220418b/
Airani Iofifteen
Airani Iofifteen belongs to the hololive Indonesia group of VTubers, under the hololive Productions umbrella run by Cover Corp.
She is an alien princess who came to earth after running away from home and loves to draw. Having found a love for Earth culture, she enrolled herself in a Visual Communication Design course at a university on the planet. While she sometimes likes to tease her viewers, she is also a mother-like figure to them. There are times where she goes a little crazy over gacha games.
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAoy6rzhSf4ydcYjJw3WoVg
Twitter account: https://twitter.com/airaniiofifteen
Artist profile: https://hololive.hololivepro.com/en/talents/airani-iofifteen/
Clip Studio Paint Clip Studio Paint is used by over 15 million people for the creation of illustrations, comics, Webtoon, and animation.* Compatible with all device types from Windows and macOS computers to iPad and iPhone devices, as well Android smartphones, tablets, and even Chromebooks, Clip Studio Paint is known for its natural drawing feel and plentiful features. The app is supported by illustrators, comic artists, and animators, and used by beginners and industry professionals alike. The app is available in seven languages (English, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese), with more than 70% of users located outside Japan.
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
* Includes free trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions.
About Cover Corp.
Cover Corp. is a startup on the crossroads of technology and content creation with a vision of creating a new culture of virtual talent loved by fans worldwide using the magic of VR and AR technology.
Cover Corp.: http://cover-corp.com
hololive Productions: https://hololive.hololivepro.com/en/
About hololive Indonesia
hololive Indonesia is a VTuber group under the hololive Productions umbrella, which focuses its energy mainly on live streaming and posting video content to YouTube using Cover Corp. systems.
The group represents the next generation of 2D idols, that fans can interact with on Twitter and support on livestream, with a specialty for live streaming using elaborate 2D and 3D character models.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hololive_Id
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Hololive-Indonesia-108806367277672/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfrWoRGlawPQDQxxeIDRP0Q
CELSYS,Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
Contact
Celsys, Inc.Contact
Jo Walda
+81-3-3372-3156
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Jo Walda
+81-3-3372-3156
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Categories