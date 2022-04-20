1st Annual "Charm'tastic Mile Day" in Baltimore (Proclamation)

Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore has Proclaimed April 25, 2022 as "Charm'tastic Mile Day" to honor the famed 1.3 mile corridor located in the heart of Charm City (Est.1975). The "Charm'tastic Mile" also connects Dwtn-West, the Inner Harbor & Harbor East as the cities most distinguished thoroughfare. The Proclamation will be unveiled on Monday April 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel.