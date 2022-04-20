1st Annual "Charm'tastic Mile Day" in Baltimore (Proclamation)
Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore has Proclaimed April 25, 2022 as "Charm'tastic Mile Day" to honor the famed 1.3 mile corridor located in the heart of Charm City (Est.1975). The "Charm'tastic Mile" also connects Dwtn-West, the Inner Harbor & Harbor East as the cities most distinguished thoroughfare. The Proclamation will be unveiled on Monday April 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel.
Baltimore, MD, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore has Proclaimed April 25, 2022 as "Charm'tastic Mile Day" to honor the famed 1.3 mile corridor located in the heart of Charm City (Est.1975). The "Charm'tastic Mile" also connects Dwtn-West, the Inner Harbor & Harbor East as the cities most distinguished thoroughfare. The Proclamation will be unveiled on Monday April 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel.
One-year and half ago on September 15, 2020 The "Charm'tastic Mile" became a registered trademark with the USPTO becoming one of the few streets (Rodeo Drive, Vegas Strip, The Mag Mile) in America to have this unique distinction.
The new Inner Harbor and its future endeavors will have The "Charm'tastic Mile" as a backdrop to help promote the one-time Iconic pavilions that was once the "Toast of the City" when it opened on July 3, 1980.
The April 25th date is also the introduction date for the famous "Domino Sugars" neon sign. The Iconic neon sign was first introduced on April 25, 1951. The "Charm'tastic Mile" was officially introduced on April 25, 2016. The two entities share a historical link 65-years apart.
The celebration for "Charm'tastic Mile Day" will be a 6:30 PM with a Special Champagne Toast at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel located at 202 E Pratt Street - Baltimore, Maryland 21202. Members of the news/print press and select invited guest will be invited to honor the famed 1.3 mile corridor as it seeks to become, One of the Top 10-15 Most Iconic/Famous Streets in America.
The HBO mini-series We Own This City also premieres on April 25th at 9:00 PM.
For more information or interview requests on the Mayor Scott Proclamation for "Charm'tastic Mile Day" or the history/origin of The Charm'tastic Mile please contact Derrick E Vaughan at 443-851-5244 or email: thecharmtasticmile@gmail.com.
Contact
The Charm'tastic Mile of Baltimore Inc.Contact
Derrick E Vaughan
443-851-5244
https://www.facebook.com/events/317512800489595
www.thecharmtasticmile.com
Multimedia
Charm'tastic Mile Day Proclamation & Famed Charm'tastic Mile Street Sign
Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore has Proclaimed April 25, 2022 as "Charm'tastic Mile Day" to honor the famed 1.3 mile corridor located in the heart of Charm City (Est.1975). The "Charm'tastic Mile" also connects Dwtn-West, the Inner Harbor & Harbor East as the cities most distinguished thoroughfare.
