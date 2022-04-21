Loveforce International Releases Rock, Soul, Humor and a Book for Easter
On Friday, April 22nd, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles and giveaway two books, one to honor the two new Digital Singles and one in honor of Easter.
Santa Clarita, CA, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 22nd, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One of the new Digital Music Singles will be in the Rock music genre. The other will be in the Soul music genre. In honor of these two new singles, Loveforce International will give away two books. One book will be to honor the two new Digital Music Singles. The other will in honor of Easter.
The New Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles, is entitled “Make Boom Boom In The Bedroom.” The song uses old-school Soul music rhythms and instrumentation but creates then on a synthesizer. The theme of the song is romantic and the lyrics and vocal harmonies match the theme.
The New Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is “How Can I Go On This Way? The instrumentation is hard rock, similar to early Led Zeppelin. The vocals sound psychedelic. The lyrics are sad and brooding.
Loveforce International is giving away two different books in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles. One of the books is befitting the Easter Holiday. The other is humorous. They are by different authors.
The first book being given away is the e-book version of Outrageous Stories 3 by Mark Wilkins. The book consists of off the wall humorous stories. Some of the things the stories are about include a singing dictator, crappy homes, Shakespeare, fashion trends and America’s greatest fear.
The second book being given away is the e-book version of What Faith Has Taught Me by The Prophet of Life. The book consists of stories and essays about faith. Some of the essays included are How Everything Is Connected, A Blessing In Disguise and Where was God?
“We are releasing a buffet of good selections for our customers this week,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “We’ve got Soul music, Rock music, humor and faith. We’ve got food for the spirit, food for the Soul and food for the funny bone,” he continued.
The two e-books will be given away on Friday, April 22nd only, on Amazon exclusively. The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The New Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles, is entitled “Make Boom Boom In The Bedroom.” The song uses old-school Soul music rhythms and instrumentation but creates then on a synthesizer. The theme of the song is romantic and the lyrics and vocal harmonies match the theme.
The New Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is “How Can I Go On This Way? The instrumentation is hard rock, similar to early Led Zeppelin. The vocals sound psychedelic. The lyrics are sad and brooding.
Loveforce International is giving away two different books in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles. One of the books is befitting the Easter Holiday. The other is humorous. They are by different authors.
The first book being given away is the e-book version of Outrageous Stories 3 by Mark Wilkins. The book consists of off the wall humorous stories. Some of the things the stories are about include a singing dictator, crappy homes, Shakespeare, fashion trends and America’s greatest fear.
The second book being given away is the e-book version of What Faith Has Taught Me by The Prophet of Life. The book consists of stories and essays about faith. Some of the essays included are How Everything Is Connected, A Blessing In Disguise and Where was God?
“We are releasing a buffet of good selections for our customers this week,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “We’ve got Soul music, Rock music, humor and faith. We’ve got food for the spirit, food for the Soul and food for the funny bone,” he continued.
The two e-books will be given away on Friday, April 22nd only, on Amazon exclusively. The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories