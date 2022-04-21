Tweaking Technologies Launches Brand-New Security App for Windows “T9 Antivirus”
The program offers real-time protection against virus, malware, ransomware & other threats.
Jaipur, India, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tweaking Technologies, the organization behind several quality applications and utilities for major Operating Systems has just launched another brand-new security app – T9 Antivirus for Windows PC. It allows users to keep their computer free from emerging vulnerabilities and malicious threats in real-time.
T9 Antivirus, safeguards user computers and data while providing real-time virus protection and exploit protection. The antivirus offers multiple scanning modes to identify potential threats and eliminate them to avoid being a victim of data breaches, ID theft and other common security violations.
Some of the most prominent functionalities offered by T9 Antivirus are listed below:
● Scans your PC for new and existing threats.
● Protects against zero-day threats, PUP, Trojan & more.
● Offers real-time protection against malware.
● Exploit protection to defend against unknown files.
● Wipe unwanted startup items to enhance boot time.
“Our idea behind launching a complete security suite for Windows users is to help them ease their journey in keeping systems stable and completely protected. Our research team works dedicatedly to equip the antivirus software with the latest and most advanced virus-definitions to secure users’ data and devices. At Tweaking, we truly believe that security is something that shouldn’t be compromised,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Tweaking Technologies.
“T9 Antivirus, is comprehensively designed security software that takes care of all the potential threats on your computer. As soon as the antivirus program is activated, rest assured the antivirus utility will protect you from virus, adware, spyware, ransomware and more,” expressed Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Tweaking Technologies.
For more information, please visit the official webpage for T9 Antivirus
https://www.t9apps.com/
About The Company: With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company, serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
