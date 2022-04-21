Reliability for 10 Years, OBD2 ELM327 Scanner – inCarDoc App by PNN Soft
inCarDoc is an OBD2 ELM327 scanner to diagnose the trouble codes of the car. The app is 10 years on the market, therefore it is worth attention.
Miami, FL, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For 10 years inCarDoc is a mobile app for engine diagnostic. Developers of the Ukrainian IT-company PNN Soft created the app to diagnose cars for errors in work. Drivers use a wireless adapter to connect the smartphone to onboard computers. inCarDoc scans parameters and shows diagnostic trouble codes.
DTCs are how OBDII identifies and communicates to technicians where and what onboard problems exist. With the inCarDoc app, users see them and can clear them. Also, a daily diagnostic is a tool to prevent serious problems in the car. It is an issue of driving safety too.
Now the app and the PNN Soft clebtaits 10 years on the market of the inCarDoc.
The inCarDoc app supports all ELM327-based Bluetooth/Wi-Fi hardware interfaces including but not limited to: inCarDoc, OBDLink, Kiwi, Vgate, Konwei, etc. Note, use only high-quality adapters to reach the result. Also, the car must be OBD II certificated.
Use a smartphone and the inCarDoc app to:
• read real-time parameters;
• check DTC;
• clean trouble codes;
• control fuel consumption;
• use GPS navigation for car services;
• save driving statistics.
The inCarDoc app is available for iOS and Android users. It is free, but has paid version with wider functionality. What is more, the developers created a custom adapter for the app.
You can try inCarDoc, and download it on App Store or Play Store.
Contact
Anna Harkuscha
+380684699264
https://pnnsoft.com
