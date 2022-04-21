Family Values Republican Has Entered Race in District 66 for North Carolina Legislature
Ives Brizuela de Sholar announces her candidacy for the NC Legislature and newly formed District 66, which is in northern Wake County.
Raleigh, NC, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A conservative, with strong family values, Ives wants to strengthen our Second Amendment rights, Bill of Rights and Constitution; she favors America First energy policies, not globalism that diminishes the US, and she wants a return to the use of family terms and parental oversight of curriculum in the public schools.
Married to an Air Force veteran, she believes all veterans are entitled to quality mental and physical care services.
As a mother, Ives wants the next generation to value their God-given freedom to make their own health choices, freedom of thought and ability to weigh different viewpoints, and the liberty to select satisfying work of their own choosing. Ives is sincere in her desire to grow NC in ways that leave a lasting legacy.
Learn more about her campaign platform at www.IvesforNC66.com.
Rosanne Marie Ferreri
919-412-8467
www.ivesforNC66.com
