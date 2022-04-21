DentalScout Launches Free New Tool in Colorado Springs, Making It Easy to Find Dentists
In an effort to make it easier for people in the Colorado Springs area to find high quality dentists, DentalScout has launched a new tool. The tool makes it quick and easy to compare dentists and visit their websites directly. This will allow patients to find the best dentist for their needs and schedule an appointment quickly.
Colorado Springs, CO, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Introducing a new tool that will help patients find quality dentists nearby. The list of dentists have great reviews, peer reviewed by dental professionals and have also met a long list of requirements.
As a local company, DentalScout’s missions is to help local people easily find dentist owned practices in their neighborhood. With over 25+ years of dental experience, DentalScout believes the best dental care comes from dentists who own their own practices, not big corporate chains.
Patients will need to answer 3 questions and then they will be matched with 3 top-rated dentists. The questions require a zip code, the type of dental care and the specific insurance and then DentalScout's tool will find nearby dentists.
To learn more about DentalScout's new tool, click here.
Jay O'Dell
(719) 505-3096
https://dental-scout.com
