DentalScout Launches Free New Tool in Colorado Springs, Making It Easy to Find Dentists

Colorado Springs, CO, April 21, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Introducing a new tool that will help patients find quality dentists nearby. The list of dentists have great reviews, peer reviewed by dental professionals and have also met a long list of requirements.As a local company, DentalScout’s missions is to help local people easily find dentist owned practices in their neighborhood. With over 25+ years of dental experience, DentalScout believes the best dental care comes from dentists who own their own practices, not big corporate chains.Patients will need to answer 3 questions and then they will be matched with 3 top-rated dentists. The questions require a zip code, the type of dental care and the specific insurance and then DentalScout's tool will find nearby dentists.To learn more about DentalScout's new tool, click here