Microvascular Therapeutics Finalizes Facility Certification for the Production of Its Product, MVT-100
Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), a clinical stage biotechnology company, finalized its manufacturing facility certifications for the GMP production of its first product, MVT-100.
Tucson, AZ, April 21, 2022
In February 2022, MVT’s manufacturing facility, which it shares with another Tucson based biotech company, received ISO 7 certification (https://www.pr.com/press-release/854586). To prepare for the manufacturing of the GMP product, MVT further certified the drug filling area in the facility to be Class 5, ISO-14644 on April 13th, 2022
“In the facility, MVT will be able to manufacture GMP quality product which will be used in our Phase I/II clinical trial for echocardiography,” said Dr. Wyatt Unger, MVT’s Chief Medical Officer, “MVT has invested heavily in the facility, the operations, a Quality Management System, and an outstanding team.”
“Achieving these certifications cements the environment in which we produce and scale up our products, for the upcoming clinical trials and beyond,” said Emmanuelle Meuillet, MVT’s Chief Operating and Scientific Officer, “Further, being able to manufacturing on-site enhances our control of the product and de-risks the execution to bring this drug to market.”
About Microvascular Therapeutics
Microvascular Therapeutics is a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company developing ultrasound contrast agents and theranostics. MVT has multiple theranostic products in its pipeline in significant unmet needs in cardiovascular diseases, oncology and neurology. MVT is also in clinical development of a new improved ultrasound contrast agent.
Microvascular Therapeutics was founded by Dr. Evan C. Unger, is an entrepreneur and pioneer in the development of Perflutren-based microbubbles. His first company, ImaRx Pharmaceutical, developed Definity®, a Perfluten microbubble which is now the world’s #1 selling ultrasound contrast agent for echocardiography (heart) imaging. The company has a strong intellectual property portfolio: 11 Patent Families and 9 issued US patents.
Company Contact:
Microvascular Therapeutics, LLC Emmanuelle J Meuillet
C: 520.730. 73264
E: e.meuillet@mvtpharma.com
