Worldwide Discipleship Association Announces New Cohort Group Opening on Its Leadership Institute Platform
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) announced today that a new Developing New Leaders 1 cohort group is opening on its Leadership Institute learning platform this May.
Fayetteville, GA, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) announced today that a new Developing New Leaders 1 cohort group is opening on its Leadership Institute learning platform. Registration is now open with the group beginning May 18, 2022. Register at www.wdaleadershipinstitute.com/DNL1.
WDA reports that the cohort groups are designed to be used in conjunction with its Developing New Leaders I certification course, and that the weekly cohort meetings reinforce and expand on the course content. The Developing New Leaders I (DNL1) course includes 50 lessons on Biblical topics such as the Sermon on the Mount, spiritual warfare, and leading small groups.
The Leadership Institute is a leadership development pathway designed to develop mature leaders who reproduce themselves through a progressive discipleship model. Courses are relationship-driven and application-based. Each course combines reading assignments, guided discussions, and group activities to progressively develop the character, skills, and habits required of mature disciple-building leaders for the church today.
"I am excited about this coming year's cohort! I'm imagining another year of being stretched in mind and heart as we explore together the content for Developing New Leaders," said Mary McKeever, WDA Leadership Institute Cohort Leader and discipler. "About halfway through Jesus’ three-year earthly ministry, he chose the 12 disciples to 'go deeper' with Him and learn how to take responsibility for others’ spiritual growth. He taught them the mind-bending differences of His Kingdom culture. Join us for this adventure as we wrestle with the leadership imperatives of Jesus!"
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro-Atlanta area since 1974.
Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)
770-460-1337
www.disciplebuilding.org/
