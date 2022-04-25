Crowdfunding for AIPER’s Seagull 3000 Robotic Pool Cleaner Raises More Than $500,000 in First 20 Days

AIPER, the leader of smart-cleaning devices for home, yard, swimming pool and outdoor cleaning needs, is thrilled to announce that current crowdfunding to support the development, production and distribution of its innovative Seagull 3000 robotic pool cleaner surpassed $500,000 in a remarkable 20 days.