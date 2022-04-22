Jon Gentry Stars in Debut at Prominent Black Film Festival
The Houston native’s poignant performance screens at the Pan African Film Festival in April.
Los Angeles, CA, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TEN starring Jon Gentry premieres Friday, April 22 at 7:10pm and Thursday, April 28 at 3:25pm in the LGBTQ+ Shorts Series screening at Cinemark-Baldwin Hills 4030 Marlton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008. The film will also stream virtually for 48 hours on April 23-24 and 29-30.
Written and directed by Romel Nusdorfer, TEN follows Shom (Jon Gentry) one year into his first relationship with a male as he is forced to face the conflict between his Christian faith and his identity. In the fight for the approval of his mother (Sandra Walters) and the love of his boyfriend (Max Rubin), Shom faces a crisis of faith and seeks a desperate solution. The film also stars Idara Victor of HBO Max’s "Minx."
Created by Hollywood veterans Danny Glover, the late Ja’Net DuBois, and Ayuko Babu, the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) is the largest Black film and arts festival in the United States. Since 1992, PAFF has attracted filmmakers, artists, and unique craftspeople from over 40 countries and 6 continents to showcase their groundbreaking work and talent.
An MFA graduate of the American Conservatory Theater, Gentry is thrilled to make his silver screen debut in this deeply personal film. No stranger to the stage, he is most well-known for his voice work in Fallout 4 as Preston Garvey and can be seen next as Miles Davis in the world premiere of "Masao and the Bronze Nightingale" at Casa 0101 Theater from April 22-May 15.
TEN was shot on location in Los Angeles, California. For more info, visit: https://www.tenshortfilm.com/.
Ticket info: https://paff.eventive.org/films/620562a782a2400030e3acac
Written and directed by Romel Nusdorfer, TEN follows Shom (Jon Gentry) one year into his first relationship with a male as he is forced to face the conflict between his Christian faith and his identity. In the fight for the approval of his mother (Sandra Walters) and the love of his boyfriend (Max Rubin), Shom faces a crisis of faith and seeks a desperate solution. The film also stars Idara Victor of HBO Max’s "Minx."
Created by Hollywood veterans Danny Glover, the late Ja’Net DuBois, and Ayuko Babu, the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) is the largest Black film and arts festival in the United States. Since 1992, PAFF has attracted filmmakers, artists, and unique craftspeople from over 40 countries and 6 continents to showcase their groundbreaking work and talent.
An MFA graduate of the American Conservatory Theater, Gentry is thrilled to make his silver screen debut in this deeply personal film. No stranger to the stage, he is most well-known for his voice work in Fallout 4 as Preston Garvey and can be seen next as Miles Davis in the world premiere of "Masao and the Bronze Nightingale" at Casa 0101 Theater from April 22-May 15.
TEN was shot on location in Los Angeles, California. For more info, visit: https://www.tenshortfilm.com/.
Ticket info: https://paff.eventive.org/films/620562a782a2400030e3acac
Contact
Jon GentryContact
832-265-4496
832-265-4496
Categories