KPi-Tech Announces HIPAA Compliance Extending Security and Privacy Credentials Into the US Healthcare Market
Delaware City, DE, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- KPi-Tech Services Pvt. Ltd., a Healthcare IT Company based in Delaware, has this month passed a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act HIPAA compliance audit- that members of the organization's workforce have passed HIPAA certification for Business Associates accredited to IACET (International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training).
"As a Healthcare IT Company, we stand apart from the myriad of healthcare IT companies out there by delivering quality outcomes for all stakeholders. We deal with our client’s and patient’s most sensitive information and we wanted to independently verify that our excellent processes are the best in class. Achieving the HIPAA certification by all our employees, KPI-Tech has shown its commitment to this sensitivity and security, and has all the necessary controls in place to ensure that this strict standard is met by its technology, people, and processes," states Kishore Pendyala, CEO of KPi-Tech Services.
About KPi-Tech Services Pvt. Ltd.
We are one of the leading US healthcare IT service providers offering the latest and comprehensive solutions along with technological and IT service assistance. With years of experience in the US Healthcare and IT services, we offer a high-level support system that you desperately need for enhancing your business. We have successfully provided integrated US Healthcare IT solutions by providing custom software development services over the decade. We have accelerated growth and hiked revenue in the Domain Healthcare and Information Technology sectors.
"As a Healthcare IT Company, we stand apart from the myriad of healthcare IT companies out there by delivering quality outcomes for all stakeholders. We deal with our client’s and patient’s most sensitive information and we wanted to independently verify that our excellent processes are the best in class. Achieving the HIPAA certification by all our employees, KPI-Tech has shown its commitment to this sensitivity and security, and has all the necessary controls in place to ensure that this strict standard is met by its technology, people, and processes," states Kishore Pendyala, CEO of KPi-Tech Services.
About KPi-Tech Services Pvt. Ltd.
We are one of the leading US healthcare IT service providers offering the latest and comprehensive solutions along with technological and IT service assistance. With years of experience in the US Healthcare and IT services, we offer a high-level support system that you desperately need for enhancing your business. We have successfully provided integrated US Healthcare IT solutions by providing custom software development services over the decade. We have accelerated growth and hiked revenue in the Domain Healthcare and Information Technology sectors.
Contact
Healthcare Technology CompanyContact
Kishore Pendyala
+1 302-451-9598
kpitechservices.com
+91-8888807127
Kishore Pendyala
+1 302-451-9598
kpitechservices.com
+91-8888807127
Categories