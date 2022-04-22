AppScenic Ltd. Launches WooCommerce Integration for Retailers
AppScenic Ltd., the UK-based company that built the most advanced dropshipping platform and B2B Marketplace on the market, announces the release of WooCommerce integration.
Huddersfield, United Kingdom, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AppScenic Ltd., the UK-based company behind the most advanced dropshipping platform and B2B Marketplace on the market, announces the release of WooCommerce integration. Their new dropshipping platform AppScenic can now easily integrate with WooCommerce, the open-source plugin made especially for WordPress.
“We’re thrilled to announce that WooCommerce integration is now available for all our retailers and store owners. So, as soon as retailers integrate their WooCommerce (WordPress) store with our AppScenic App, they have access to over 500,000 products listed on AppScenic Marketplace from all our top suppliers,” said Dan Cotet, CTO AppScenic. “In just a few clicks, WooCommerce store owners can start importing, updating, and synchronizing products from AppScenic. We know how important all these integrations are, and we are doing our best to have many more such integrations released as fast as possible.”
Once retailers integrate their WooCommerce store with AppScenic, they can access over 500,000 high-quality products from reliable suppliers, discover top suppliers from the USA, Canada, EU, or the UK, get access to a user-friendly platform and have a support team available 24/7.
Here are some other innovative features store owners and retailers get when choosing to dropship with AppScenic:
Fast and safe payments - retailers can choose a preferred payment method and a flexible payment schedule.
Built-in invoicing system - AppScenic app automates everything, starting with invoices.
Easy returns & refunds - retailers have access to advanced returns & refunds processes for each case and a smart ticketing system.
24/7 Sync - products prices and stocks are synced between their WooCommerce store and AppScenic in real-time.
WooCommerce store owners who want to dropship with AppScenic can register for a Free Account today.
“We’re thrilled to announce that WooCommerce integration is now available for all our retailers and store owners. So, as soon as retailers integrate their WooCommerce (WordPress) store with our AppScenic App, they have access to over 500,000 products listed on AppScenic Marketplace from all our top suppliers,” said Dan Cotet, CTO AppScenic. “In just a few clicks, WooCommerce store owners can start importing, updating, and synchronizing products from AppScenic. We know how important all these integrations are, and we are doing our best to have many more such integrations released as fast as possible.”
Once retailers integrate their WooCommerce store with AppScenic, they can access over 500,000 high-quality products from reliable suppliers, discover top suppliers from the USA, Canada, EU, or the UK, get access to a user-friendly platform and have a support team available 24/7.
Here are some other innovative features store owners and retailers get when choosing to dropship with AppScenic:
Fast and safe payments - retailers can choose a preferred payment method and a flexible payment schedule.
Built-in invoicing system - AppScenic app automates everything, starting with invoices.
Easy returns & refunds - retailers have access to advanced returns & refunds processes for each case and a smart ticketing system.
24/7 Sync - products prices and stocks are synced between their WooCommerce store and AppScenic in real-time.
WooCommerce store owners who want to dropship with AppScenic can register for a Free Account today.
Contact
AppScenic Ltd.Contact
Ana Dumbravescu
+447701411100
appscenic.com
Ana Dumbravescu
+447701411100
appscenic.com
Categories