"Who Am I?" – New Non-Duality Book Out Now
Seeking ends here. "Who Am I?" addresses the ultimate questions of “Who am I? Why am I here?” and offers a pragmatic approach to Self-Realization.
London, United Kingdom, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Who Am I?" urges readers to find out who they are, and discover the one abiding reality within them. (see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5V_288u0WJ8)
"Who Am I?" is dedicated to author, Ann Shaw's final teacher, the Self-Realized Master, Shri Ramakant Maharaj, (who spent nearly twenty years with the world-famous Master, Shri Nisargadatta Maharaj).
Ann stated: “Non-duality is the recognition that we are all a part of one, indivisible Reality, that our essence is the same as the Absolute Reality."
She went on to emphasize the importance of practice: "Present-day, ‘Non-duality’ teachers generally do not advocate the need for any effort and practice to Self-realize. Unfortunately, however, there is no such thing as fast-food liberation, devoid of any kind of preparation and discipline. It is a fact that we are already free, but we do not know that we are because we have been subjected to years of conditioning that has clouded our vision. Therefore, to remove these clouds and decondition us, we need to undergo a process of undoing. And that is where Part 4, 'Bootcamp' comes in, to explain the simple, yet essential, techniques of Self-Enquiry, Meditation, Mantra and Kirtan."
“Who Am I?” is structured into six parts, (see www.whoami.co.uk): The first three parts contain the knowledge or “non-dual understanding,” while the fourth part contains the practice side of the teachings. Parts 5 and 6 allude to the 13th century, best-selling mystic-philosopher-poet, Rumi, in its depiction of the journey of the “Lover and the Beloved.” The steps outlined on the way to Oneness, unite the head with the heart, the seeker with the sought after, and love with Love.
Ann Shaw studied Divinity then Journalism and is the editor of Shri Ramakant Maharaj’s books, "Selfless Self," "Be With You" and "Ultimate Truth." Her last book, (with Charles Shaw), “Timeless Years With Shri Ramakant Maharaj” was published in March 2022. When she is not writing, she teaches meditation, as per Shri Ramakant Maharaj’s instructions.
“Who Am I?” – ISBN: 978-1-9993578-1-8, published on 12th April 2022 is available from Amazon.
