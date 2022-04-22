Tweaking Technologies Rolls Out New Updates for TweakShot Screen Recorder
All-New "On-Screen Drawing" Functionality Has Been Added to TweakShot Screen Recorder.
Jaipur, India, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TweakShot Screen Recorder, designed and developed by Tweaking Technologies, a renowned IT solutions & services provider company, receives new feature updates to enhance the quality of their work. The Windows app that helps users to take a variety of screenshots & record videos, will now be able to assist them in annotating their captured screens with the new ‘Screen Pen’ feature.
Here’s a quick rundown to the newly added functionality:
● Add borders of different sizes.
● Add text, line, arrow, circle, rectangle etc.
● Allows you to draw freehand with the Pen tool.
● Add a mouse cursor to make impressive instructional videos.
“At Tweaking Technologies, we believe in simplifying existing technologies and upgrading the programs to ease users’ everyday lives. With tools like TweakShot Screen Recorder that helps in capturing and refining screenshots & videos, we hope users get everything they need to craft better video tutorials, presentations and more. We’ll keep on improving the product, so that both home users and professionals can enhance their line of work,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder, Tweaking Technologies.
Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Tweaking Technologies, further added, “Well, any ideas that simplify things for daily tech users always have my green light. Our proactive team of developers and designers are always on the hunt for improving and adding new features and functionalities that saves users’ time & effort while using the product. With TweakShot Screen Recorder, we hope that the newly added tool to add text, borders, arrows, draw free-hand and more will help users to refine the overall result of capturing videos and screenshots.”
Please visit the official Tweakshot Screen Recorder webpage for more information: https://www.tweaking.in/tweakshot-screen-recorder/
About the company:
Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in a dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
