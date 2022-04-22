The Biggest Comic Creators are Coming to FAN EXPO Chicago to Celebrate 50 Years

Brian Michael Bendis, Geoff Johns, Joe Quezada, Greg Capullo, Mark Silvestri, Kevin Smith, Leinil Francis Yu, Jorge Molina Among Superstar Artists and Writers at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center July 7-10, Helping Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of ‘72 Chicago Comic Con.