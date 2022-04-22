United Soccer Coaches Honor Logan Sweet with Florida High School All-State Team Selection
Port Charlotte, FL, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte Premier is pleased to announce Logan Sweet, a Charlotte Premier Competitive Boys U19 Midfielder/Captain and 4 year varsity starter for Charlotte High School, was one of 31 male players selected to the United Soccer Coaches Florida All-State Team.
Seven players will be selected as All-Region with two players recognized as an All-American. This award signifies the incredible play and leadership that Logan demonstrated throughout this season. Logan is Charlotte's 4th Player to be recognized as a member of the United Soccer Coaches Association All-State team.
About Charlotte County Soccer Federation.
A community based youth soccer club focused on providing a fun & respectful environment. Where a growth mindset will help lead our board, our coaches, and our players to excellence on the pitch and off. Dedication to the game and to the development of soccer in our community will enhance our growth through teamwork at all levels. We will show integrity in all of our actions and be grateful for the opportunity to play and promote this beautiful game.
