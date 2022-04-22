Local Artist to Showcase Wine Country Paintings at Milan Exhibit This Month
Inland Empire Artist, Roxy Rich, Features Temecula Wine Country Paintings in Milan Exhibit at M.A.D.S. Gallery.
Temecula, CA, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Murrieta-based Fine Artist, Roxy Rich announced that two of her Oil Landscape paintings, "Murrieta Mountain Trails" and "Sunset at the Villa," (Gershon Bachus Vintners) were curated for the upcoming "Yellow" exhibit in Milan, Italy and Fuerteventura, Spain at M.A.D.S. Gallery, a Brick and Mortar featuring cutting edge Augmented Reality Technology and Online at MADSVERSE, the Gallery's METAVERSE exhibit opening April 28 - May 4.
Roxy's Plein Air paintings have received previous mention in Inland Empire Magazine, 300Magazine and her local exhibit, "Living Landscapes: Cosmopolitan views garnered by a Provincial Mind" opens at the Temecula Civic Center on May 16 featuring nine large landscapes from her travels around the world.
By submitting these two paintings to the International exhibit, Roxy hopes to bring awareness to Southern California Wine Country and increase tourism in the community that has been so kind to her.
Roxy Rich
323-533-7699
https://www.prettypaintings.com
