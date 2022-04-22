Michigan Digital Announces the Merging of Two Brands
Detroit, MI, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GLM Media, Motown Digital have become Michigan Digital.
With this move, Michigan Digital will be able to better serve customers statewide and offer an expanded suite of products. This includes advanced website development, live and virtual event technology, live streaming media production and more. The new company employs over 40 Michiganders with offices in Petoskey and Troy. Customers serviced by GLM Media and Motown Digital will now enjoy the benefit of the combined resources.
“We are excited to launch this new brand that today brings a comprehensive digital media suite to the Michigan market,” commented Michigan Digital CEO Dave Scott. Michigan Digital is also announcing three new product rollouts. They include “Functions” Website Member and Event Database for WordPress; Sessions Virtual Conference Platform for WordPress; and My Michigan TV, a streaming TV Network available now on Smart TVs, Mobile Devices, and the web.
These products have special unique appeal to the Michigan tourism community and will all be revealed in person at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism at the Grand Traverse Resort in Traverse City this week.
For more information, visit the michigandigital.com website.
Anthony Dwyer
248-971-1115
https://www.michigandigital.com
